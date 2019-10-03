SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital leadership discussed the hospital’s cybersecurity vulnerabilities during the SMH Board of Trustees monthly meeting Wednesday in light of a recent attack on another Wyoming hospital.

Last month, a ransomware attack essentially shut down Campbell County Health in Gillette, requiring several state hospitals — including SMH — to take on its patients.

Ransomware is a malicious software that locks users out of their computers until they pay a ransom to the hackers who created the program, usually in the form of a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said ransomware installed itself onto CCH’s network after multiple employees opened the attachment in a deceptive e-mail. Once installed, the malware prevented CCH from admitting new patients and shut down its ability to perform exams and procedures in several departments.

The attack forced CCH to divert patients seeking treatment to other hospitals in the state for about a week and required the hospital to transfer several patients it had already admitted.

McCafferty said SMH took on more than 10 patients from CCH, including some who needed urgent care or surgery but had sufficient staff and space to accommodate those patients.

The incident highlights a larger concern for SMH, though, McCafferty said.

The U.S. has seen a rise in ransomware attacks this year, and hospitals have been a frequent target.

According to CBS News, 621 entities — including health care facilities, school districts and municipal governments — have suffered ransomware attacks in 2019; CBS estimated the combined cost of those attacks has been about $186 million.

While improving cybersecurity has been an ongoing focus for SMH, McCafferty said the hospital will never be entirely protected from the possibility of a cyberattack.

“There’s a lot of good things we have in place but even with those things, there’s an opportunity for someone to break through our firewalls,” McCafferty said. “If the Department of Defense can get hacked, we can get hacked.”

He said the hospital has worked to educate employees about cybersecurity and created back-up systems and redundancies in its network that it could fall back on in the event of a cyberattack. McCafferty also said SMH is taking additional preventative steps since the attack on CCH, but he did not want to discuss the specifics of those efforts publicly.

SMH Chief Financial Officer Nathan Stutte said the hospital’s finance committee recently met with USI, the firm that manages its insurance coverage portfolio, and discussed its cyber insurance policy. Stutte said SMH added a cybersecurity policy to its insurance portfolio three years ago and increased that policy’s coverage two years ago.

But considering the financial damage a cyberattack could inflict on SMH, Stutte said the policy could still be lacking.

“After everything we learned watching what is going on in Gillette, I don’t know that any amount ever feels like it’s enough to try and insure that risk,” Stutte said to the group.

Hospital Board of Trustees Treasurer Gene Davis said after discussing the matter with USI, he believed the hospital should explore further increasing its cybersecurity insurance.

“I came away with the impression that of all the risk categories — fire, flood, active shooter, embezzlement, you name it — cyber is probably one of our biggest risks from the standpoint of business interruption,” Davis said.

SMH August financial performance

After strong financial performances in June and July, Stutte said SMH incurred a sizable loss in August.

Stutte attributed the loss to an overall decline in patient volume and said that trend was not limited to August.

“That slowdown has persisted into the September month,” Stutte said. “And so we don’t expect…September is going to look drastically different than August has.”

The silver lining, Stutte said, is the hospital’s payer mix — which compares the percentage of payments it receives from private insurance, government insurance and self-paying patients — has continued to improve since last year, with a greater percentage of payments coming from commercial insurance companies. Last year, SMH saw a spike in uninsured patients and collected fewer payments on treatments delivered as a result.