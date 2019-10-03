BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — A man who was separated from his hunting group Monday evening in the Bighorn Mountains was found alive Wednesday just after 5 p.m. by search and rescue members on horseback.

A hunter saw a person matching the description of the man lost in the Bighorn Mountains in the Sibley Creek area around 11:20 a.m. yesterday but was unable to reach Miller at the time due to terrain and weather, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Horseback crews rode into the area the subject was seen and observed fresh foot tracks. A group of searchers on horseback followed the tracks to where Kansas resident Rudy Miller, 61, was located at 5:22 p.m. one mile west of the U.S. Forest Service boundary in the Wolf Creek drainage.

Crews had searched that area Monday night. They may have crossed paths with Miller without knowing it because of thick fog, SCSO Lt. Levi Dominguez said. When he reached the Wolf Creek drainage area, Miller decided his best course of action was to continue down the mountain, which is how crews found his trail, Dominguez said.

Miller was talking to rescuers when he was found and subsequently transported by ambulance to Sheridan Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. Rescuers said he appeared to be in fairly good health considering he had spent two nights out in the elements, Dominguez said.

Miller became separated from his hunting party in the Bighorn Mountains Sept. 30 around 4 p.m. when he decided to hike back to the party’s vehicle. Miller was last seen by the party in the Sibley Creek and Bear Creek areas and was not at the vehicle when the party returned.

Sheridan County Search and Rescue was dispatched Monday night around 10 p.m. and executed a search overnight. Miller was wearing a jacket, jeans and hiking boots at the time. Search crews were concerned about his medical history and the extreme weather.

Sheridan County and Johnson County Search and Rescue teams searched Monday night and received assistance from Big Horn County Tuesday, totaling 36 search personnel. Weather conditions including heavy fog, rain and snow made the search challenging.

A helicopter from the Wyoming National Guard was not able to assist in the search due to weather conditions, though several attempts were made to fly into the search area Wednesday.

Search teams were primarily on foot or horseback.

The search continued through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning at which point 50 personnel were involved in the search including Sheridan, Johnson and Big Horn County Search and Rescue, USFS and Wyoming National Guard members.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome,” Dominguez said.

The SCSO is proud and grateful for the multi-agency involvement and dedication by search and rescue crews to find Miller, he said.