SHERIDAN — October is domestic violence awareness month and the Sheridan Advocacy and Resource Center and Compass Center for Families are preparing for the March Against Family Violence, which will take place Oct. 12 at 9 a.m., starting at the Sheridan County Courthouse and ending at Whitney Commons.

This month, the ARC is also honoring Lauren Fish-Ashcraft with the first Advocacy in Action award. Fish-Ashcraft is the ARC’s biggest supporter, assistant director Rhonda Weber said.

“We want to make sure she’s the first recipient of this award because she embodies everything that a supporter of a nonprofit is,” Weber said.

Weber said with the award, the ARC seeks to honor individuals and organizations annually who are starting productive conversations about domestic violence, supporting victims and survivors in the community and combating stigmas about being a victim of violence.

Fish-Ashcraft is receiving the first Advocacy in Action award because she jumps into action, speaks about her own experience as a survivor, advocates for others in her life and raises money to support programs, Weber said.

Fish-Ashcraft said she doesn’t think advocacy in action is a one-person job, it takes a dedicated group, but she is honored and humbled to receive the award.

There were 201 reported domestic cases in 2018 and 160 cases so far in 2019, which include cases listed under domestic, domestic choking, verbal dispute and family dispute, Sheridan Police Department Lt. Travis Koltiska said in an email to The Sheridan Press.

There were 62 arrests by the SPD for family violence incidents in 2018 and 54 so far in 2019.

Sheridan County Circuit Court reported 91 family violence, stalking and sexual assault protection orders from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

Weber said the number of incidents she is aware of in the community has remained fairly constant during her 12 years in victim advocacy.

While the ARC provides services for victims of all types of violent crime, Weber said it’s important for the organization to highlight domestic violence this month, as it is what they tend to focus on at the Center and the reason they were founded. About 75% of the people the ARC serves are victims of domestic violence, she said.

“It [the March] costs nothing for people to attend, it hardly costs anything for us to host and it kind of brings people back to remembering survivors and victims and honoring them,” Weber said.

Weber said the primary goal with events like the March is to expose people to the help that’s available to them in the community. If the March compels someone to feel safe enough to share their story, that would be a success for both the individual and the Center, Weber said.

“When we march, what we’re doing in our community is showing survivors or victims who may have never spoken about their experience before that we are a community who really does care and support victims and survivors,” Weber said.

The ARC works to shift the conversation away from victim-shaming and lead people to understand that they deserve help and support, she said.

Fish-Ashcraft said she has been working with the ARC for most of her adult life, helping victims obtain healthier lifestyles and fundraising to support work at the ARC.

She said unfortunately, not everyone will be saved, but it’s important for communities to talk about the conditions and repercussions of domestic violence.

She has a loud voice and isn’t afraid to stand between a victim and an abuser, she said. She has helped many people find a safe place to start processing their experience and find their own voice.

Until a person is in a safe place where they can redevelop their own strength, community members can always advocate for people who need help, she said.

“Be a voice,” Fish-Ashcraft said. “If they’re not talking for themselves, talk for them.”

An advocate can’t do the hard work of processing and healing for a victim, but they can stand beside them and support them through the journey. No one will get in trouble for helping someone in a bad situation, she said.

Fish-Ashcraft said her father advocated for her and she was fortunate to have his help finding a better situation at one point in her life. She feels compelled to help people find their own second chance; people who don’t have their own loud voice or strong support system, she said.

Many don’t understand that violence can happen against men too, she said. There is a perception that men can take care of themselves and don’t experience violence by women, which leads to many men remaining quiet about what is happening to them. Whether it’s a child or adult, man or woman, violence can be brought against anyone.

Fish-Ashcraft said Sheridan is fortunate to have the ARC because the people who work there are open to helping all people, including perpetrators who may be trying to break an abusive cycle of generational violence.

The ARC is encouraging people to participate in the social media campaign #1Thing — suggestions for ways to participate in ending domestic violence at home, at work and in the community.