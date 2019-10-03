BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — The man who has been missing since he became separated from his hunting party Monday evening was found alive and alert by search crews on horseback, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said in a message to The Sheridan Press Wednesday evening.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, EMS crews were still in route to the man, who was located in the Wolf Creek drainage area. The search and rescue operation has been active since SCSO was dispatched to the Black Mountain area Monday around 10 p.m.

The Sheridan Press will continue to monitor the situation and will provide a full report in Thursday’s edition of the newspaper. Read the Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 coverage.