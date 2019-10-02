When a person discovers something that helps their lot in life they tend to go to great lengths to hold on to it. Locks and their matching keys, combinations, passwords and codes are intended to guard and access some sort of treasure. Finding invisible treasure, however, is not so easy. It requires the seeker to find a key that fits the lock guarding a path that needs to be traveled.

One fine and empty Arizona morning I opened my sketch pad and started looking for a new song. When it wouldn’t come, I started flipping through the places where my old songs lay sleeping — some for weeks, some for months, some for years. I looked at them as if they were old friends and felt sort of ashamed that I had forgotten about them. I began wondering why I was even writing them in the first place if I never played them, if nobody would ever hear them.

A few mornings later found me playing at a western music festival. A guy who I was swapping tunes with was interested in me and my music.

“God, I wish I had your problems! Fifty unrecorded songs! Dude, you’ve got some great stuff here!”

His name was Dan. He had been discovered and lost decades before by Chris Hillman, leader of the 60’s band The Byrds. Dan had shot up fast in a dark sky and had come down the same way, sort of like a midnight bottle rocket on the Fourth of July. He was now trying to relight his own fuse. Dan had history. Dan had connections.

“You need to make a new record,” Dan told me. “You’ve got to share what you’ve got with the rest of the world man.”

I wasn’t so sure. Records cost money. People don’t buy records.

“It’s not about money Dave. It’s about art. Look, here’s a guy’s number. He’s a friend of mine. Call him.”

As is my custom, I rolled the idea around the inside of my head until they were almost worn out. Two months later they stopped rolling. I dialed the number. His name was Scott and he was a record producer in Nashville. I sent him a couple handfuls of my tunes and he called me back telling me there was treasure there if we could find the key to a path that folks could follow. I nipped, I tapped and I polished on those songs until they told me to buy a ticket to Nashville.

The result of that week with those top studio musicians is a recording like none I have ever done, one that places each of those songs in a setting that shows them off the way a well-designed piece of jewelry shows off a stone. They fit, they shine and they sparkle. I excitedly sent off the master to the manufacturing plant for production and waited for the little round discs that would capture, hold and unlock my songs forever. That was a month ago.

The call came two weeks ago on an early back porch morning.

“Bing, Mom died last night. We think she had a heart attack.”

Words from my brother; forever words that I never really expected to hear. I booked another ticket, this time to the ocean, and spent the next days with my brothers going through her affairs, arranging her memorial service and aimlessly looking for and not finding the unfindable. There were pictures, music and knick knacks that left my insides somehow empty, hungry. What I needed was something that could open a gate to the distance that now kept me from her.

I lay awake in her bed last night, listening to the southward shift in the wind bringing me the sound of waves beating against the land. Their cadence was one of nostalgia, of a rhythm that rocked my memory back as far as it would go. I could hear her clear voice, the soprano morning bell that laughed so infectiously, that sang melody to my harmony, that tucked me in at night. Hers was a song of the heart, of love lost to an endless grey sea, of a Tuscan sun playing off of red roofs, of a cruel red rose speaking in the early German morning dew, of Irish pub singers escaping the toil of a rainy stone mason day. Her song was my song. Her song was our song.

I woke up and thought of the day ahead. The calendar said my CDs had shipped and that I would be speaking at her memorial service. I thought of the waves in the night and I thought of those songs. I began to feel full, as if I had somehow found a key to the path that led to the treasure.

Dave Munsick is a local musician in Sheridan.