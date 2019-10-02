SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College hosted its second concert of the 2019-2010 season Sunday in Kinnison Hall. The event was a flute recital led by Dean of Visual and Performing Arts and Instructor of Flute Rachel Bergman.

The concert was titled “From C to Shining C” and was intended to feature music by American composers. The final performance on the program was the world premiere of a piece by Director of Bands and Jazz Studies Eric Richards titled “Air and Dance.”

Bergman joked that “the second half is the living composers. The first half was the dead guys.”

The recital began with a sonata for solo flute in four parts by composer and pianist John La Montaine of Chicago and California, which Bergman performed alone on stage.

Next, Bergman was joined on stage by Lee Hancock of Billings, Montana, on piano for a duo on flute and piano by the Brooklyn pianist and composer Aaron Copeland.

Bergman said during the intermission that the slowly changing harmonies and open intervals in Copeland’s music always make her think of the wide open scenery in Wyoming. Bergman also noted that both La Montaine and Copeland had studied under the French composer Nadia Boulanger.

The first portion of the event concluded with a sonatina by the American pianist and composer Eldin Burton, during which Bergman was joined on stage by Ron Coulter of Casper College on marimba.

The first event after the intermission was a lyric suite by composer Michael Horvit of Brooklyn, who studied under Copeland. Bergman was joined for the piece by Coulter on vibraphone.

The final performance on the program was the world premiere of Richards’ “Air and Dance,” performed by a five piece band consisting of Bergman on flute, Richards on piano, Coulter on vibes, Director of Strings and Orchestral Studies at Sheridan College Mark Elliot Bergman on double bass and Zach Paris of Northwest College in Powell on drumset.

“The first time I heard Rachel play in recital, I fell in love with that sound, just a fantastic sound and her sense of phrasing,” Richards said while introducing the piece. “And I thought ‘I hope someday I can write a piece for her’.”

Last spring, when Bergman told Richards she was planning a flute recital for this school year, Richards told her he would write a piece for it and began working on it.

Richards said he completed work on the piece in about a week, spending about four days on the “dance” portion and three on the “air” portion. Richards wrote the second portion of the piece — the dance — first in order to be able to present it to the musicians for rehearsal and then completed the beginning section.

Richards wrote the piece with “beautiful, expressive moments” for both Bergmans in mind and joked that for the first few weeks the working title of the piece was “Bergmania.”

Richards said that in writing the piece, he began with a general storyline and then filled in the characters, writing parts that would allow particular distinctive elements of each player to stand out.

“It starts with Rachel playing a beautiful solo cadenza which then transforms into what I would call a rather wistful melody… and then that “air” is framed by two cadenzas,” Richards said.

The “air” then transforms into a “groove-based piece” influenced by Argentine composer Astor Piazzolla from the classical world and the bass playing of Sting of The Police in the pop world, according to Richards. Richards noted that Piazzolla had also studied with Boulanger.

Richards has had his work performed previously by the Sheridan College symphony band and said that writes often for the jazz and big band programs at the college as well.

After the conclusion of “Air and Dance,” the group performed an encore that began with an introduction by Bergman on double bass. The piece was in the Klezmer style, which Richards was first introduced to by a friend when they were in the United States Army Field Band together and began performing Klezmer music in a civilian band.

