SHERIDAN — Last Friday night against Kelly Walsh High School, the Sheridan High School football team fumbled the ball three times in the first six plays of the game. One of those fumbles was recovered by Kelly Walsh and returned for a touchdown, leading to the Broncs being down seven points within the first 20 seconds.

“I think we had one of the worst starts in football history,” senior lineman Ethan Johnson said. “I think we overlooked Kelly Walsh and did not focus on what we need to do. We were happy to be home and happy to be playing; we were not working on what we needed to.”

Senior lineman Joel Sayer said the team made as many mistakes as possible at the beginning of the game. Sheridan figured out their mistakes and moved past them, finishing the game with a 42-17 victory.

The slow start against Kelly Walsh has helped the Broncs realize they need to stay focused and not overlook the team.

“I feel like we have a new emphasis in practice and more energy,” Sayer said. “Last week we had a couple of practices where we had a lull. This week we have had more focus on just getting out there and doing our jobs.”

The Broncs are now in the final weeks of the season and are in a position to be the second seed in the state playoffs, giving the team home-field advantage until the title game.

“We want to finish first or second seed,” Johnson said. “In order to do that we have to get better every week, even if it is not an opponent as good as Natrona, Thunder or East. You always have to get better in order to get to your main goal.”

Mowry said the goal is to improve each week and against teams not in the top portion of the conference, players can focus more on individual development. Every Monday, Mowry said he challenges the Broncs to set a personal goal for the week.

The Broncs need to improve their quarterback pressure, not letting teams sit back and have all day to throw the ball. East remains on the schedule to end the season, one of the top passing teams in the state. A rematch with Central and Thunder Basin, two other teams that like to throw the ball, remains a possibility in the playoffs.

The Broncs were able to put more consistent pressure on Kelly Walsh.

“We spent the whole last week in defensive practices smacking heads,” Sayer said. “Really working on a very physical attitude.”

The Broncs were more aggressive and did not let the quarterback find a rhythm Friday. It is an attitude the Broncs look to continue.

“Just being nasty,” Johnson said. “Not taking cheap shots and stuff like that, just having that meathead mentality of just doing your job and hitting the person in front of you.”

Mowry said the defensive line did a better job of using their hands to avoid blockers and reach the quarterback.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Broncs have maintained a consistent run game and have one of the top rushers in the state for 4A in Garrett Coon. The team looks to continue to find balance with a more consistent passing game. Mowry said every part of the passing game for the Broncs from the quarterback, to receivers to the offensive line is working on fine-tuning the Broncs passing game.

Receivers are working on their routes and making sure they catch the ball when it comes their way. The quarterbacks are developing their timing with the routes and throwing accurate passes.

For the offensive line, they look to continue improving their technique.

“The time we spend working our pass technique we really need to maximize it,” Sayer said. “We cannot be taking reps off or getting in lulls. We need to focus on doing our job.”

Johnson said for him, he needs to maintain his balance and not have his weight too far forward. This will help prevent the defensive ends from running around him.

The Broncs take on south this week, a team Sheridan should beat on paper, Mowry said.

Sayer said the Broncs cannot have a slow start like last week just because they are better on paper. Sheridan cannot overlook South, a team that is winless so far.

Johnson said South still has good athletes and they have nothing to lose entering the game. South will be taking shots trying to pull the upset and spoil Sheridan’s first or second playoff seed hopes.

With other teams getting better each week, the Broncs need to do the same, no matter who the opponent is.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. at Scott Field.