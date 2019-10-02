SHERIDAN — For seven minutes last fall, the Tongue River High School boys cross-country team believed they were the 2A west conference champions. The feeling Cooper Vollmer and Jett Walker had, now seniors on the team, was a highlight of their careers. It was a highlight that quickly ended.

Head coach Tim Maze said he knew the moment would be over soon after all coaches were called to the scoring table, knowing there had to be a mistake with the score. The Eagles were not conference champions; instead they lost the race by two points and had to hand the trophy over to Wyoming Indian.

The Eagles knew following that race they wanted to hold the conference trophy once again and keep it forever, not having just a moment of being conference champions but instead having the conference championship be a part of the school’s history.

The Eagles have their eyes set on the conference trophy Oct. 19 and a run at the state title Oct. 26. The Eagles are not the only team looking to make waves this season, as the Lady Eagles look to also finish in the top three for both races.

Before Tongue River competes in the final tournament of the year, the Eagles look to defend their title at the Wright cross-country meet, winning the event last season. Vollmer said the course is very flat, allowing for fast times and believes the Eagles have a great shot to repeat a first-place finish.

To reach the level at which Tongue River is running, a lot of the work began in the off-season, Maze said, with some runners recording the most miles they have in their careers. For the three seniors and captains Walker, Vollmer and Kalie Bocek, summer work was crucial to prepare for the season.

Walker said he recorded the most miles ran this summer compared to previous off-seasons. Maze said Walker may have more miles this summer than his other summers combined.

Bocek did not necessarily record a lot of miles of pure running but used basketball camps and a fitness class to say in shape. Bocek said her weight training during the summer has allowed her to be one of the top runners for the Lady Eagles.

Vollmer was averaging more than 30 miles of running a week before spraining his ankle during the summer. The sprain was bad enough to sideline him for a good portion of the summer and he has dealt with injuries all season, pushing himself and the rest of the Eagles to improve this year.

Both teams operate under the motto, ‘embrace the grind’.

“Don’t cheat yourself and always work your hardest,” Walker said on the meaning behind the motto.

By pushing themselves, Tongue River sees times drop each week and in turn, push each other to be better. Vollmer said the intrasquad competition for the Eagles helps the team push harder and post faster times.

Bocek said the Lady Eagles have held each other accountable, not letting the girls give up on themselves and pushing each other to improve each week.

During the week, Tongue River goes through different styles of workouts, making sure the team is ready for all types of terrain. Mondays are longer runs while Tuesdays the team trains for hills, completing high-intensity interval workouts.

On Wednesdays, the team completes speed training in the mornings and Thursdays and Fridays are used to prepare runners for that week’s competition.

After the Wright meet, the team will look to continue improving their ability to run up hills with the conference meet and the state meet having hills runners will need to conquer to finish at the top of competition.