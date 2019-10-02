BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum is launching its first “Fall into Art” event Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m.

The family-friendly series will be held every Thursday in October from 6-8:30 p.m. Each evening will feature an educational talk highlighting art in the exhibit galleries.

Throughout the event, The Brinton Bistro will be open for happy hour with food and drink specials.

Thursday’s event will feature a presentation by Ken Schuster, The Brinton’s director and chief curator, titled, “Who Was Hans Kleiber And Why Is He Important?”

For a full list of events for the evening, visit thebrintonmuseum.org.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

