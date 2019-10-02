SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association recently received a grant of $9,575 from the NRA Grant Foundation/Friends of the NRA for the purchase of a new trap machine and voice pulls.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our trap program to be able to expand the number of reliable trap machines we can use at any one time,” Trap Director Tracy Landeis said. “With this funding, we will be in a better position to host the Wyoming State Trap Shoot in Sheridan in July 2021. We really appreciate the opportunity the NRA gives us to expand our trap program.”

SCSA offers a wide range of shooting and archery sporting opportunities and organized events in Sheridan. For more information on the organization, visit www.scsarange.org.