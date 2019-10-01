BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — An active search and rescue operation is underway in the Black Mountain area since crews responded to a report at approximately 9:49 p.m. Monday that a 61-year-old man became separated from a hunting party around 4 p.m. that day.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Levi Dominguez said the hunting party told the SCSO the man was last known to be in the Bear Creek/Sibley Creek area on Black Mountain when he told the hunting party he would hike back to his vehicle.

When the party returned to their vehicle that evening, the man was not there. The group searched on their own before notifying law enforcement. It is unknown if the man’s medical history is a factor but it is a concern, Dominguez said.

Search and rescue crews searched overnight and the operation was still active Tuesday morning. Fog, rain and snow have made the search difficult and a Wyoming Air National Guard helicopter is standing by to assist when the weather clears, Dominguez said.

SCSO is being assisted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and will also be assisted by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was wearing clothing and footwear suitable for hiking and hunting but was not prepared for the extreme weather overnight. Crews are searching the mountain face around Steamboat, Black Mountain and Elephant Foot. The concern is that he became disoriented and started hiking east instead of west toward his vehicle, Dominguez said. The man’s name is not being released at this time.