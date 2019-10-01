JACKSON — More than three years after first filing suit, environmental attorneys continue to make the case that wildlife throughout Grand Teton National Park are subject to National Park Service policies that prohibit hunting. The legal battle was spurred in 2014, when the National Park Service announced it had formally changed decades-old policy and would be giving the Wyoming Game and Fish Department jurisdiction over wildlife in private and state-owned “inholdings” within the park.

The Greater Yellowstone Coalition, National Parks Conservation Association, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates and the Defenders of Wildlife all sued, filing two lawsuits that were later consolidated into one.

In 2018, plaintiffs were dealt a blow when the U.S. District Court judge for Wyoming, Scott Skavdahl, ruled in the National Park Service’s favor in a judgment that received no media attention.

The groups appealed, and on Sept. 24 Earthjustice managing attorney Tim Preso made his case before the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. He told justices that the chain of events that took place after legislation creating Grand Teton National Park was signed into law 69 years ago suggests that Wyoming ceded its authority over all wildlife within the park.

“Wyoming [was] suddenly seeking emergency exemptions from park wildlife protections, because hunting seasons were underway when President Truman signed the bill,” Preso told Appeals Court judges Nancy Moritz, Jerome Holmes and Carlos Lucero.

“At that time there are 18,300 acres of inholdings within the new park,” he said. “Not once did Wyoming say, ‘We have authority to authorize hunting on those inholdings.’ Instead, they said, ‘Interior, we need you to bail us out, because Wyoming can’t do anything unless you gave us a green light.’”

That history, Preso contended, was ignored when the Park Service decided to change course five years ago: “The Park Service considered none of it,” he said.

The policy change has allowed Wyoming to manage and permit hunting seasons for wildlife like bison on 950 acres of private land spread across 100 tracts within Grand Teton National Park.

The state of Wyoming owns a 640-acre parcel near Kelly that has been affected by the jurisdiction swap.

Closed-door discussions about whether the states or the federal government had authority over wildlife on park inholdings had been ongoing for several years, but they were brought to light when a Moosehead Ranch employee shot and killed a wolf that had been chasing livestock. Park officials declined to prosecute or name the person, citing state statute, and they rationalized the decision by saying they didn’t have jurisdiction. Simultaneously, they announced the broader policy change.

By Mike Koshmrl

Jackson Hole Daily Via Wyoming News Exchange