SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 3:15 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 700 block Delphi Avenue, 4:41 p.m.

Saturday

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Surly Cove, 3:44 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:23 p.m.

• RMA assist, 50 block North Main Street, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 500 block Park Street, 1:01 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:52 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

• RMA assist, 5901 Coffeen Avenue, 12:10 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• Weekend reports available in tomorrow’s edition.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday

• ADMISSIONS — Rodney Booth, Sheridan; Leslie Breanna Booth, Sheridan

Sunday

• DISMISSALS — Leslie Breanna Booth, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:39 a.m.

• Found property, Sheridan area, 8:27 a.m.

• Animal dead, Sheridan Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Drug other, North Main Street, 10:06 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Long Drive, 10:03 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Accident, Gould Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Criminal entry, North Main Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Birch Street, 3:56 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, First Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Loucks Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:08 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 6:25 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 8:40 p.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 8:57 p.m.

• Animal found, West 12th Street, 9:29 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:29 p.m.

• DUI, View Drive, 11:05 p.m.

Saturday

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 12:15 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:37 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Cottonwood Avenue, 1:05 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Public intoxication, West Burkitt Street, 1:39 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Delphi Avenue, 4:38 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Brundage Lane, 7:59 a.m.

• Alarm, East Loucks Street, 9:08 a.m.

• Runaway, Olympus Drive, 9:51 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Meridian Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Open container, East Brundage Lane, 1:04 p.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 1:41 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Brundage Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dana Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 5:02 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:56 p.m.

• Animal injured, South Water Street, 6:30 p.m.

• Child neglect, Poplar Trail, 7:15 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Heald Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Animal found, East Brundage Street, 8:19 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 9:06 p.m.

• Various use permit, East Brundage Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Threats cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:56 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:14 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:13 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, North Sheridan Avenue, 2:11 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, West Fifth Street, 9:40 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Broadway Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Citizen assist, North Jefferson Street, 10:21 a.m.

• Stalking, North Main Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 1:06 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, Long Drive, 2:30 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 3:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 4:20 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Long Drive, 4:52 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 6:36 p.m.

• Harassment, Gabrielle Court, 6:31 p.m.

• Battery, College Meadow Drive, 6:50 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 5:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Broadway Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:54 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 10:52 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Brundage Street, 11:18 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 11:21 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious circumstance, Cox Valley Road, 1:27 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker seven, 7:19 a.m.

• Welfare check, Spur Lane, Parkman, 7:54 a.m.

• Failure to register, South Tschirgi Street, 8:41 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, Acme Road, Ranchester, 1:01 p.m.

• Assist agency, East First Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 33, 5:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 33, 5:35 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, I-90 westbound, mile marker 18, 7:58 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI citizen report, Dayton Ohlman Road, Dayton, 1 a.m.

• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 2:10 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 9:40 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Yonkee Avenue, 10:34 a.m.

• Found property, East Brundage Lane, 4:40 p.m.

Sunday

• Civil, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:35 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Sand Turn Court, Dayton, 11:41 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road and Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 3:45 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Brian L. Edwards, 49, Sheridan, failure to register as sex offender, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Heaven A. Lint, 22, Sheridan, shoplifting, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Lawrence R. Lull, 74, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Benjamin T. Wilson, 33, Birney, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Bessi Wilson, 33, Birney, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Craig J. Beyer, 56, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Justin C. Brown, 27, Hardin, Montana, DUI, interference with peace officer, no valid driver’s license, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Keandra P. Harding, 19, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Thomas W. Sampey, 33, Dayton, failure to appear on warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• David V. Johnson Jr., 28, Buffalo, stalking, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ryan M. Kylish, 31, Story, driving under suspension, DUI, speeding in 30 mph zone, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Darion M. Lafond, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Anthony T. Montoya, 52, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brent W. Todd, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 5