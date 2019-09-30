CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne man charged in a Sept. 16 double homicide had a warrant issued for his arrest for failure to appear at his preliminary hearing Friday.

But the reason Andrew Weaver was unable to appear in Laramie County Circuit Court is he currently is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, waiting to appear in federal court on a felony firearm charge.

Weaver was arrested shortly after a shooting in east Cheyenne that left two adults dead and two 14-year-old boys injured. The Cheyenne Police Department believes the shooting was drug-related.

In Laramie County Circuit Court, Weaver is facing two counts of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of aggravated assault and battery with bodily injury with a weapon.

“I have no question but that the interest of justice demand I do something today,” Circuit Court Judge Thomas Lee said Friday.

Lee said he was surprised that the federal government thought the federal firearm charge somehow trumped or superseded the charges handed down by the state.

Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said no one in the court had a say in this matter because the federal government is supreme. She did not suggest that an arrest warrant be handed down.

By Margaret Austin

Wyoming Tribune Eagle Via Wyoming News Exchange