CVC hosts fundraising master class

SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community is hosting a master class on fund development Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Conference Room at 61 S. Gould St.

The event costs $25 per person or $100 unlimited from an organization. Lunch is included. To register, visit sheridancvc.org or call 307-675-0833.

Jentel Presents continues at SAGE

SHERIDAN — This month’s Jentel Presents will take place Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. downstairs at SAGE Community Arts, 21 W. Brundage St.

Jentel Presents is a community outreach program featuring visual presentations and readings by residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program.

The presenters this month will include creative research artist Erin Elder from Albuquerque, New Mexico; novelist Su-Yee Lin from New York, New York; mixed media artist Court Lurie from Austin, Texas; painter Gary Chapman from Birmingham, Alabama; painter Mollie Douthit from Grand Forks, North Dakota; and essayist John Landretti from Roseville, Minnesota.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.jentelarts.org or call Jentel at 307-737-2311.

Sheridan County businesses to host Manufacturing Day events Oct. 2-4

SHERIDAN — For the third year, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce celebrates national Manufacturing Day.

This year, the celebration will expand from one day of tours and demonstrations to three days: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Sheridan College, along with 13 local businesses, will open their doors to the public and local schools to show the community firsthand how manufacturing works locally and showcase different career opportunities available.

“Manufacturing Day is an opportunity to highlight modern manufacturing — a vibrant and growing industry that offers diverse, high-paying career opportunities,” said Dixie Johnson, CEO of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce. “Our events in Sheridan, and the larger Manufacturing Day initiative, allow manufacturing companies like ours to showcase what manufacturing is really about. We are proud to highlight the innovative work local companies are doing and hope our events inspire the next generation of workforce talent to pursue a rewarding career in manufacturing.”

To see the schedule of businesses offering free tours during Manufacturing Days, visit sheridanwyomingchamber.org. For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485.