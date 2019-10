SHERIDAN — The second annual WYO Film Festival is set for Oct. 4-6.

A curation of shorts, documentaries and feature films will be screened at Whitney Center for the Arts and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. Filmmakers will be present at many of the events.

The festival is committed to the celebration of independent film in all its forms and bringing it to wider audiences. To purchase VIP or individual tickets, visit sheridanwyofilmfest.org.