UCROSS — Ucross and the Texas-based Alley Theatre recently announced a new collaboration in which five playwrights will receive two-week residencies at Ucross every year. The first group of the Alley at Ucross partnership include Robert Askins, Vichet Chum, Arthur Jolly, Claire Kiechel, and Molly Beach Murphy, who will spend Oct. 14-25 at the residency program. The playwrights will focus on creative work with the Alley Theatre in mind as the eventual performance venue. The partnership was launched to give playwrights the crucial gift of uninterrupted time for concentrated work, a press release from Ucross stated.

“This new partnership will reflect the diversity and energy of contemporary writers that make the American theatre such a vibrant art form,” said Ucross President Sharon Dynak. “The retreat will also be an important opportunity for Ucross to provide support to an esteemed sister organization. It will allow the Alley’s artistic staff to deepen its relationship with writers it wants to continue to support, and to engage in a substantive way with writers it is working with for the first time.”

Learn more about the collaboration at ucrossfoundation.org.