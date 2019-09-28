SHERIDAN — Sheridan high School girls swimming is getting close to the height of their training, with the coaches pushing them hard, trying to get as many Lady Broncs qualified for the state meet during the first week of November.

Head coach Brent Moore said he expected slow times with the girls being tired and sore from the weeks of training when they Face Natorana County High School Friday.

“They swam really well,” Moore said. “I was not expecting a lot of best times tonight because they should be feeling pretty tired and torn down. this weekend was about being tough and swimming hard when things are not perfect. They did a great job.”

The Lady Broncs won the dual 123-53 over Natrona.

Moore said many girls dropped time including Abigail Walton, who qualified for state in the 400 meter freestyle. Walton took third place in the event behind fellow Lady Broncs Zoe Robison in first and Izaabel Cleland in second. Dana Weatherby was fourth in the event.

Walton also won the 100 meter breaststroke for the Lady Broncs.

Sheridan’s 200 meter medley relay team consisting of Cleland, Robison, Weatherby and Libby Green took first place.

Jaylynn Morgan, Sydney Black and Marly Graham wen first, second and third in the 200 meter freestyle.

Moore said he was impressed by freshman Alexa Rmabur who stepped up for the team by winning the 200 meter individual medley.

Robison, Cleland, Weatherby and Lily Mountain took the top four spots in the 50 meter freestyle.

In the diving competition Alicia Thoney placed second behind one of the top divers in the state, Moore said, by only 0.15 points. Maggie Moseley placed third.

Morgan, Green and Black finished in first, second, and fourth in the 100 meter butterfly.

Rambur, Mountain, and Graham had the top three spots in the 100 meter freestyle.

In the 200 meter relay, Sheridan’s team of Green, Black, Mountain and Morgan took first place.

Green placed first in the 100 meter backstroke.

In the final event of the night, Robison, Morgan, Black, and Cleland won the 400 meter freestyle relay.

More said Mountain was another girl that swam well for the team.

Saturday the Lady Broncs will host the Sheridan Invite starting with diving at 9 a.m. followed by the swimming events. With nine 4A teams in attendance, the Lady broncs will have tough competition to help push them.

Tomorrow we are just going to try to swim tough,” Moore said. “We will get pushed a little more in all of the events tomorrow. With a lot more swimmers and a lot more competition hopefull the girls will step up and just do what they did today.”