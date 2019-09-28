Lady Broncs compete in Casper

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball found success at the Casper Invitational Friday. Head coach Eric Frey said the team advanced to the silver bracket. The Lady Broncs lost to Cheyenne South High School (25-18, 25-18), lost to Natrona County High School (25-19, 25-19) and lost to Rawlins High School (25-19, 25-20) to achieve that feat.

SHS will continue action at the Casper Events Center Saturday, starting with Douglas at 11 a.m.

Runners compete in Thornton

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School cross-country runners made strides during competition in Thornton, Colorado, Friday, earning top finishes and beating close rivals from the southern part of Wyoming.

The Broncs finished second out of 40 teams and both girls and boys teams beat home state rival, Cheyenne Central. Finishing in top places for SHS were Alex Garber with a time of 16 minutes, 43 seconds, Timothy Brown at 17th with a time of 16:56, Austin Akers at 22nd with a 17:05 and David Standish at 25th with a 17:08.

The Lady Broncs earned sixth as a team. Sheridan’s Ella Kessner finished 13th with a time of 19 minutes, 47 seconds. Teammate Sylvia Brown earned 22nd with a time of 20:19. Kate Moran followed closely at 24th place and a 20:23.

SHS runners start a two-week hiatus from competition, when they will break practice with races in Gillette.

SHS tennis complete day two of state

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls and boys tennis teams finished day two of the three-day tournament in Gillette, with the Lady Broncs holding fourth place as a team behind Kelly Walsh, Central and Cody high schools, currently trailing Cody by seven team points.

The Broncs hold the third-place rank as a team with 13 points, 6.5 points behind second-place Campbell County High School and 15 points behind leader Powell High School.

In the first two days of action, Sheridan No. 1 girls singles Julia Kutz beat Rock Springs High School’s Rachel Shuler (6-4, 6-0) and Allison Hays of Campbell County High School (6-2, 6-4) before falling to Emily Needham of Cheyenne Central High School (6-2, 6-1). Kutz drops down to the consolation bracket.

Sheridan No. 2 girls singles Ella Laird beat Trista Cates of Torrington High School (6-1, 6-0) and Alexa Richert of Campbell County High School (6-2, 6-0) to make it to her next match against Lily Putnam of Kelly Walsh High School Saturday for the championship. Sheridan boys No. 1 singles Ethan Kutz lost out to Brendan Lock of Cheyenne South High School (6-4, 6-3) to move him into the consolation bracket, where he will face Buck Harris of Kelly Walsh High School Saturday. He beat Brian Fenn of Torrington (6-0, 6-1) and Eli Norgauer of Cheyenne Central (6-4, 6-4) to bring him to the matchup against Lock.

Sheridan’s No. 2 boys singles Reed Rabon beat out Chad Hansen of Rawlings (6-0, 6-1) and Jackson Golden of Cody (6-3, 7-5) before losing out to Dylan Preator of Powell (6-4, 6-4) to bump him into the consolation bracket, where he faces Ryan Stamfli of Central Saturday.

Sheridan’s No. 1 girls doubles of Steph Gonda and Tori Pearce went 2-1 on the first two days, pushing them into a consolation match Saturday against the winner of a Jackson-Torrington matchup for a third-place finish.

Sheridan’s No. 2 girls doubles are going for gold after a perfect record, 3-0, at state thus far. The duo of Aspen Malkuch and Sydni Bilyeu will face a duo from Cody in Saturday’s action.

Sheridan’s No. 1 boys doubles are out of the tournament after two losses Thursday and Friday. The duo of Kevin Woodrow and Cameron Springsteen lost out to Green River in the first round, beat a Rock Springs duo in the second round, beat Laramie in the third.

Sheridan No. 2 boys doubles team of Tomy Phillips and Jarrett Hoy dropped to the consolation bracket after a first win over Torrington to start and a loss to Powell in round two. The Broncs lost again to a Laramie duo for the drop out of the tournament.

Sheridan’s boys No. 3 doubles of Luke Lawson and Jake Woodrow will battle for third place Saturday against Green River.

The tournament will finish Saturday.

SC soccer loses on road

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College men’s and women’s soccer teams traveled to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado, and lost both matchups.

The Generals fell to the hosts 1-0, moving the team’s overall on the season 1-5-1 and 1-4-1 in conference play.

The Lady Generals lost to Northeastern 3-0, advancing their overall record to 4-4-1 and conference record to 4-2.

The teams travel to Western Nebraska Community College Saturday in their next bout, with the women kicking off at 1 p.m. and the men starting at 4 p.m.

Lady Generals win match

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball beat opponent Central Wyoming College on its home court Friday in four sets, 13-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-21.

This brings the Lady Generals to 8-16 overall on the season and 3-7 in conference.

The team returns quickly to the court to face Western Wyoming Community College 3 p.m. Saturday. The women return home Wednesday to host Casper College at 7 p.m.

Big Horn blows out Upton-Sundance

BIG HORN — No. 1 Big Horn High School football traveled to No. 2 Upton-Sundance and beat the hosts in a convincing win, 27-0.

The Rams face off against Pine Bluffs on their home turf Oct. 4 starting at 1 p.m.

TR football falls again

DAYTON — Tongue River High School football lost out for its third week, this time on the road to Pine Bluffs High School, 16-13. Because of the loss, playoff action is becoming more difficult to obtain at this point in the season.

Tongue River faces off again on its home turf Oct. 4 against Southeast High School. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.

AC volleyball loses on road

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball traveled to Upton Friday and lost against the hosts in four sets, 25-15, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16.

This brings the Lady Panthers to 5-9 overall on the season and 2-3 in conference.

AC girls travel to Ten Sleep to face off with Dubois and Ten Sleep at 1p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.