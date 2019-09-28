SHERIDAN — After a rocky start, Sheridan High School football defeated Kelly Walsh High School 42-17.

The Broncs had our fumbles in the first half, three of which happened within the first few plays of the game. Sheridan fumbled on the opening kickoff and recovered the ball.

The Broncs fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, Kelly Walsh capitalized on the opportunity picking the ball off the turf and scoring a touchdown, giving Kelly Walsh an early 7-0 advantage.

“It started off slow, we have a lot of mistakes to correct,” Lowden Askins said. “We pulled it together, got things going and every time you beat a school twice your size it feels good.”

Sheridan responded on the next drive driving down the field for a touchdown. The Broncs entered halftime with a 21-10 lead.

The Broncs played their best game during the third quarter, scoring three touchdowns and shut down the Kelly Walsh offense.

Mowry said the team really responded after halftime, believing in what the team is doing.

The Broncs did not make any big changes on offense or defense for the second half, they just execute the plays better.

Askins said the goal was to win the first possession of the second half. The Broncs did this by forcing a three and out on defense and scored a touchdown on the opening possession.

Sheridan was tested defensively by Kelly Walsh’s triple-option offense, allowing 216 yards on the gorund. Mowry said the Sheridan defense played well when the pad level was low and players were focused on their responsibility. It was when players started to move out of position is when Kelly Walsh gained traction.

Sheridan found success with the run game, scoring five touchdowns on the ground and rushing for 186 yards.

“Coach Rizer always tells us that if you can not run up the middle you can not win a game,” senior Ethan Johnson said. “Taking our steps and just hitting the people we need too. We were able to push people back and Garrett Coon had a hole to run through.”

Mowry said the offensive line knew where to go, but the pad level needs to continue to improve for the Broncs moving forward and is something both sides of the ball need to work on.

Kelly Walsh tried mixing up the defensive front Johnson said, lining up three, four and five down linemen.

Helping with the run game is Askins, operating as a tight end and lead blocker for the Broncs. Askins is also asked to contribute in the passing game. Against Kelly Walsh Askins was wide open on a play-action pass, catching the ball thrown by Jacob Boint for a touchdown.

“It is pretty rewarding, I try to go hard in the blocking game so that I can get rewarded,” Askins said. “That is how I think of it at least.”

Mowry said in every game there has been a few mistakes here and there the Broncs want to fix. Avoiding errors would help the Broncs remain consistent and not put the team in bad situations.

“We do some really, really good things, and have some little things sure up,” Mowry said. “I have felt that way the last three weeks,we make these mistakes throughout the game that we just got to clean up.”

Sheridan is home next week against Cheyenne South High School for the homecoming game, Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh 17, Sheridan 42

KW 07 03 00 07 17

SHS 07 14 21 0 42

Scoring

First Quarter

KW — Buske fumble return (Atkinson), 11:52

SHS — Boint 4 yard rush (Jacobs), 6:50

Second Quarter

SHS— Boint 9 yard rush (Jacobs), 11:09

KW — Atkinson 25 yard field goal 6:44

SHS — Coon 10 yard rush (Jacobs), 4:57

Third Quarter

SHS — Coon 3 yard rush (Coon), 8:18

SHS — Coon 27 yard rush (Coon), 1:07

SHS — Askins 8 yard reception from Boint (Coon), 0:20

Fourth Quarter

KW — Buske 1 yard rush (Atkinson), 9:10

Statistics

RUSHING: Kelly Walsh — Buske 13-88, Burkett 12-63, Yoosook 6-45, Anderson 4-13, Walker7-1, Kraus 4-1. Total: 46-216. Sheridan — Coon 16-147, Aksamit 7-27, Boint 11-4, McComb 1-4, Jacobs 1-4. Total: 36-186

PASSING: Kelly Walsh — Walker 3-8-0 Sheridan — Boint 5-8-0

RECEIVING: Kelly Walsh — Yoosook 1-17, Burkett 1-7, Cockrum 1-6 Total: 3-30. Sheridan — Coon 2-27, Askins 1-8, Meinecke 1-39, Steel 1-20 Total: 5-94