SHERIDAN — Tom Manolis attended his first drag race in Douglas during the early 1980s. He returned later that year with his own car to compete in the event himself with the car he drove in high school, a 1973 Plymouth 343 Duster. Manolis still has the car sitting in his shop outside of Sheridan along with several other cars he works on in his free time.

Manolis competed in Douglas until the track closed five years ago and now he’s competing at the Yellowstone Dragstrip in Acton, Montana. Two weeks ago on Sept. 14, Manolis ended the season as the overall points leader in the Pro Class, winning by a single point.

The Pro Class is the second-fastest class, only behind the Super Pro Class.

A race win is worth 100 points and entering the final day of competition the top three-point leaders were within a single point of each other, Manolis said, leaving little room for error.

Manolis said the two main components in drag racing is the quality of car and the reflexes of the driver. Racing in the Pro Class, any car can win on any given day, putting the pressure on the driver to shift gears at the right time.

To help Manolis know when he needs to shift, he installed a tachometer and a shift light that turns on when the engine reaches a predetermined RPM. It was useful early, but now Manolis uses his natural instincts after spending the last two decades with the same car and having the same engine since 1992.

“I have been racing long (enough) that I know when the light is going to come on,” Manolis said. “I just kinda feel it. I raced part of the year with a tachometer that malfunctioned but it did not matter because I knew when to shift.”

Entering the season, Manolis did not have the goal of winning overall points but after a few weeks of racing, he realized he was sitting at the top and had a shot to win. It was not an easy path though, his rear tires wore down and needed to be replaced and the head gasket on his engine needed to be fixed. The tires had cost him some points during the season.

Drag racers use smooth tires that, once that wears down, allow for more spin out at the start of a race, causing a slower start. Manolis said races are determined at the starting line and falling behind early always means a loss and a drop in standings.

“I am really proud of him,” said Amanda Manolis, daughter and fellow Pro Class racer of her father. “He worked so hard all last winter, this spring and all summer. He has a vision in his head and really stuck to it. I am really proud of how hard he worked for it this summer.”

Currently, Tim Manolis is still using a 1973 Plymouth 343 Duster, though it is not the same one he drove in high school, purchasing his current car in 1996. Between the Plymouths, he raced with a 1974 Dart Swinger. When Manolis purchased the second Plymouth, he took the engine from the Dart and place it in the Plymouth.

The engine was built by Pat Burke. Manolis said he does all of the maintenance on his cars but he takes engine and transmission builds to professionals to make sure they operate properly and at a high standard.

Manolis said the engine from Burke still operates great and has given him few issues. Outside of needing a new rocker arm in 2010 and replacing a head gasket this summer, the engine remained solid through years of racing.

Manolis will make it through the quarter-mile track from a standing start in less than 12 seconds, reaching 123 MPH and causing the tires to come off the ground. This provides Manolis with an adrenaline rush that once he felt it the first time down the track about 35 years ago, he was hooked on the sport. The adrenaline rush combined with his love of hot rods makes the weekends spent at the track enjoyable and helps him block out everything going on in life.

“When you are drag racing, you do not think about anything else,” Manolis said. “Whatever else is going on at work or anywhere else, you do not have time to think about anything else.”

Amanda Manolis feels the same way, saying the burnout pit is the happiest place in the world.

Manolis said the experience and success of drag racing is a group effort. It is not a racer versus another racer, instead, it is a group versus another group.

Manolis has received help from sponsors, like Pat Burke Trucking Co. who build his engines. Other sponsors help with repairs or travel costs. Manolis said friends and family help support him. Amanda Manolis was with her dad in the shop when she was a few weeks old. She was not very helpful at that time, Manolis said jokingly.

Friends he made at the racetrack have also helped Manolis. When he received his new tires, Manolis was in such a rush to place them on his car he forgot to balance them before heading to the race. One of the local racers took the tires to his shop and balanced the tires at 1 a.m.

Manolis said he is thankful for the support he receives and knows it was a group effort that helped him win the points championship this year.

Manolis has four generations of racers in his family, with the oldest being his uncle, then himself, two daughters and now a grandson who competes in the junior dragster division.