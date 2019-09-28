SHERIDAN — The semifinal round for the 2019 Start-Up Challenge concluded Friday. Ten competitors are waiting to hear if they will be among the five to progress to the final round and present their business ideas to judges and the public at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Oct. 29.

At least four of those competitors are prepared to keep moving forward with their businesses regardless of the results. Those four competitors are also showing that entrepreneurism might be genetic.

Sister, sister

Sisters Lilyahna Hancock, 12, and Harper Hancock, 8, founders of Barn Girl Glamour, are the youngest competitors in the Start-Up Challenge this year. But they aren’t deterred by being the only children in a competition full of adults.

“I feel like we almost have an advantage since we’re so cute,” Lilyahna Hancock said. “No matter what happens, we’re going to be so proud of our business and that we tried it.”

The sisters plan to continue moving forward with their business and try the Challenge next year if they don’t win this year.

Barn Girl Glamour started in 2017 in the family car one night around 10 p.m., when the Hancock family started discussing making their own t-shirts featuring unique designs and family sayings.

In 2018, after the sisters kept a year’s worth of notes about designs and sayings for their t-shirts, they started printing and selling T-shirts with farm-related designs — with their parents’ help.

Regina Hancock, the sisters’ mother, said Lilyahna Hancock was persistent about wanting to start the business.

“Ever since we heard that, we knew that we had to really work hard for what we wanted,” Lilyahna Hancock said.

Lilyahna and Harper Hancock promote their business by wearing T-shirts to school and through their business Facebook page. When they entered, they thought the Challenge would be a way to share their brand with more people, Lilyahna Hancock said.

Ace Hancock, the girls’ father, runs the T-shirt press because it’s heavy and gets extremely hot; Regina Hancock handles the sharp tools used to make Barn Girl Glamour earrings. But the girls participate in every aspect of the business from ordering stock to maintaining a business checking account, Regina Hancock said.

“I really love this business because I love how it’s created by us and that it’s just so unique,” Lilyahna Hancock said. “People love it to know that it’s by a 12- and 8-year-old because that is quite amazing to them…I just love helping people and it just fills me with like this warm fuzzy joy inside when I can get exactly what they need.”

Lilyahna Hancock said her sister likes to interact with people face-to-face when they are selling their products in their mother’s salon or at the state fair. Barn Girl Glamour will be set up at the Northern International Livestock Expo in Billings, Montana, Oct. 12-13.

When she’s older, Lilyahna Hancock wants to be a marine biologist in Australia with a boutique to sell their products on the weekends. Harper Hancock wants to help her sister with the boutique someday.

“It’s a lot of responsibility and it builds lots of character,” Lilyahna Hancock said. “I’ve noticed in me and my sister we’ve grown closer together in this business.”

Lilyahna Hancock said she is grateful for the support they received from their parents, including the money to start the business.

“He [Ace Hancock] really helped us out and that’s why he means so much to us in this business,” Lilyahna Hancock said. “If he weren’t in with us and committed, we wouldn’t have been able to move forward.”

Their first design came from an evening when Lilyahna Hancock lost a steer to a broken leg and they had to put it down. Her mother said they should eat him, but Lilyahna Hancock said, “he’s friends not food!” which ended up on a T-shirt, Lilyahna Hancock recalled.

Regina Hancock said she hopes her daughters learn skills through their business like communication, being personable and connecting with people face to face — which is challenging to teach younger generations.

“For one, I think it’s such a great opportunity to be part of something like this. It is huge,” Regina Hancock said. “I just want them to take from it that, you know, with whatever they do, there’s always a way that they can find to make something happen.”

Like father, like son

Start-Up Challenge semifinalist Jared Koenig said inspiring entrepreneurism among young people shows promise for the Sheridan community.

“That’s the most exciting thing — you get older guys in there that have an idea, but to get young people in there, that’s truly awesome,” semifinalist Tim Koenig, Jared’s father, said.

Young people have a lot of time ahead of them to generate ideas, create things and fulfill their ambitions, especially if they start early, he said.

The Start-Up Challenge is intended to bring a variety of ideas and products into the local economy, Wyoming Technology Business Center director Scot Rendall said.

He has built many things in his life but this year, Tim Koenig submitted his idea for an egg washer to the Challenge.

Tim Koenig entered to connect to the WTBC’s resources, to network and to determine if his idea was feasible as a small business.

Jared Koenig is keeping his idea to himself until the final round of the Challenge, but he entered because he hopes to bring an employee-owned business to Sheridan where employees would have a vested interest in the success of the company.

“If the business is less contingent on one person, then it is more structurally sound for the people that work there,” Jared Koenig said.

No matter how the Challenge progresses for them, both plan to continue pursuing their business ideas.

Tim and Jared Koenig didn’t know they were both competing in the Challenge until after they had applied. They were both accepted into the semifinals and presented their ideas to judges on Friday.

Jared Koenig said his father’s idea would provide a direct value to people in Sheridan who raise chickens and sell eggs, despite Tim Koenig’s doubt about the potential of his product.

Tim Koenig said his son’s idea has more potential for growth than his own and he hopes Jared Koenig wins the Challenge.

“I don’t necessarily need this,” Tim Koenig said. “I did it mainly out of curiosity — and I promised my wife I’d build her an egg washer.”

Jared Koenig has also had several business ideas over the years, but he was waiting for certain processes and materials to appear on the technological stage before he could proceed with the idea he submitted to the Challenge. Programs like the Challenge are long overdue, he said.

Tim and Jared Koenig are constantly building or thinking of something to create, going back to Jared Koenig’s childhood when he played with Legos and Linkin’ Logs.

“As soon as I could start taking things apart that shouldn’t be took apart, I was doing that,” Jared said. “Learning how things work has always been fascinating to me.”

Entrepreneurs should approach the WTBC with their ideas at any time of year, he said. There is funding and assistance available for people to get their ideas off the ground year-round. People should “seize the day” and get their products and businesses out there, he said.

Five of the 10 semifinalists will progress to the final round. They will receive counseling for their ideas throughout October until the pitch night at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Oct. 29 when three winners will be announced.

Rendall said ideas that move forward in the Challenge show consideration of the target market, competitiveness, ability to contribute to Sheridan’s economic health and to grow regionally. Business ideas from a variety of industries have won in the past and the 2019 contest remains wide open.