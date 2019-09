SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation will remove the temporary three-lane configuration and return Main Street to its permanent striping beginning 9 p.m. Saturday.

The city of Sheridan will close Main Street starting at the intersection of Coffeen, Main and Burkitt streets and proceed north to Dow Street.

In the event of rain Saturday, the closure will be postponed to later in the week with a short notice to the public.

The city anticipates reopening Main Street by 10 a.m. Sunday.