When out and about in the Bighorns on State of Wyoming Trust Land and U.S. Forest Service property below Steamboat Point and in the Billy Creek and Muddy Creek area southwest of Buffalo this fall, you may notice that aspen stands are looking a little messy with large amounts of debris from recently felled conifer trees surrounding them. This is the result of two aspen regeneration projects that were completed this past year by Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming State Forestry.

Aspen and willow plant communities are extremely important for a variety of wildlife in terms of forage and cover for big game species and for providing important nesting trees for a variety of bird species.

But aspen and willow stands in both areas are not doing very well. They are becoming heavily encroached with conifer trees (ponderosa pine, lodgepole pine, sub-alpine fir and Engleman’s spruce), which compete for sunlight and water and limit the productivity of aspen and willows. In addition to conifer encroachment, aspen and willow communities are seeing concentrated browsing pressure by wildlife, which hinders plant productivity and long-term survival.

To address these issues, Game and Fish, with cooperation from Wyoming State Forestry and the Bighorn National Forest, hired contractors in fall 2018 and summer 2019 to remove encroaching conifers in aspen and willow stands in the two targeted areas. The slash from the removed conifers was left scattered around the aspen and willow stands in relatively large pieces. This is done to discourage browsing pressure from wildlife by creating a physical barrier that makes it difficult for animals to navigate. This method of slash treatment is called hinging or jackstrawing and has been well demonstrated in the scientific literature to be effective in reducing browse pressure on desirable species such as aspen and willows.

All of the areas where conifer removal occurred were not considered merchantable timber due to steepness of the terrain, remoteness from roads for timber transportation or limited timber value.

Willow and aspen are not shade tolerant species and removing encroaching conifers will promote faster growth of willow and aspen due to increased availability of sunlight. Conifers also tie up water in the ecosystem. Removing conifers makes more water available for aspens and willows.

Conifer removal occurred on 222 acres below Steamboat Point near the Pasture Creek and Turkey Springs area.

One hundred sixty-three acres of conifer removal occurred in aspen and willow stands in the Billy Creek and Muddy Creek area.

We anticipate that in time we will see an increase in aspen and willow reproduction and long term survival due to increased productivity from the conifer removal and a reduction in browse pressure associated with slash treatment.

In addition to funding from the WGFD Mule Deer Initiative, other funding partners for these projects were the Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition, Wyoming Sportsman’s Group, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust.

Game and Fish is working on additional aspen treatments with private landowners in the Hazelton area southwest of Buffalo.

Todd Caltrider is a terrestrial habitat biologist for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Region.