SHERIDAN — Lady Broncs head coach Eric Frey said it is very unusual for a team to overcome a two-set deficit in the manner the Lady Broncs did. If a game is won in five sets, usually teams split the first two sets and battle back and forth for the entire game. The Lady Broncs won the next three sets by 13, 7 and 10 points, dominating the games.

Frey said the team realized the level needed to win a game and consistency the team possesses. In the final three sets, the Lady Broncs served the ball well and had great team chemistry after small adjustments to the rotation.

Senior Abby Sanders said the chemistry in the last three sets is what allowed for the Lady Broncs to turn the match around. Junior Taylor Larson said the Lady Broncs stayed positive throughout the match and girls did not let each other become negative with each other or themselves.

If one person gets down, it can affect the whole team, Sanders said. All six girls on the floor need to be positive for the team to do well.

Volleyball will have its ups and downs, Frey said. He hopes after this week the team learns how to maintain positive attitudes and not let a bad play bring the team down. He wants the team to play evenly throughout the match, not letting the momentum dictate how well the team plays.

From this win, Frey said he saw confidence grow within the team. Frey hopes this is consistent upward progression for the Lady Broncs and not a high spot in a roller coaster season.

Larson said it will be important for the Lady Broncs to maintain their confidence heading into the next game and keep building the team’s confidence.

The Lady Broncs will participate in the Casper Invite, putting their newfound confidence to the test.

Frey looks for the Lady Broncs to continue to decrease the number of hitting errors. The players are starting to understand they do not need to have a hard-driven kill on every play; it is more about shot placement and forcing the opponent to beat you.

Sanders said while this weekend is not conference play, it is still an opportunity for the team to improve and prepare for the rest of the season.

Frey said volleyball is unique because a penalty does not only take away the possession of the ball, the opponent gains a point. Eliminating errors can help reduce the number of points the Lady Broncs hand to the other team. Looking at some of the past scores, this could mean the difference between victory and defeat.

After the Lady Broncs committed a penalty and lost possession of the ball, opponents scored three or four points before the Lady Broncs could answer.

Frey wants to reverse roles, with the Lady Broncs scoring a few points in between a point from the opponents.

The hitting percentage for the Lady Broncs need to improve and will be an area the team focuses on this next week, Sanders said. This is an area the Lady Broncs have struggled with this year. The goal is to be around a .400 hitting percentage as a team, a similar percentage to baseball. Right now the team is below a .300.

The team moved in the right direction against Campbell County, earning 47 kills on 138 attempts, a .341 hitting percentage, Frey said.

On Friday the Lady Broncs will face Cheyenne South, Natrona County and Rawlins high schools in pool play to determine what bracket the team will play in on Saturday. Frey said he wants his team to earn their way into the higher bracket, giving them tougher competition.