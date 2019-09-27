CHEYENNE — Carol Hafner has only read about Wyoming.

The only Democratic candidate so far to announce her intent to run for Wyoming’s sole seat in the U.S House of Representatives plans to officially visit the Cowboy State for the first time next year.

The address she plans to use to file for office next year is that of a mail-drop site in Box Elder, South Dakota — a spot primarily used by RVers — but she has family in New Jersey and calls from a Honolulu phone number.

Her son, Eric Hafner, ran unsuccessfully in the Republican primary for a U.S. House seat in Hawaii three years ago.

Hafner, 65, is hard to pin down; she said she travels extensively, but South Dakota is “home base,” something she also told reporters during her Alaskan congressional campaign in 2018. (She earned 15% of the primary vote despite having never visited the state.)

“This is a federal office,” she said. “Everything that goes on in Congress affects us. It’s beyond just state issues, and my platform crosses all borders.”

Now, the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist, feminist and environmentalist with no ties to Wyoming wants to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, despite opposition from all sides.

“I did try to contact the Wyoming Democratic Party, and I haven’t received any response,” Hafner said recently. “I was a little disappointed.”

That’s probably because the party’s central committee recently passed a resolution to exclusively support in-state candidates. Although the party has not directly supported an out-of-state candidate in recent years, they also have never had the level of candidate support services they do now.

“It likely wasn’t a topic that needed to be addressed,” said Nina Hebert, the Wyoming Democratic Party’s communications director. “We have a small, but effective staff, and offer an unprecedented amount of free services to every Democratic candidate, whether they’re running for local school board or U.S. Senate.

The committee feels that staff efforts should be focused on candidates who reside in Wyoming, and understand the concerns and day-to-day lives and issues of their constituents.”

Wyoming has clear residency requirements to serve as a U.S. congressperson, and experts say Hafner would have to move to the state, if elected.

