SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:04 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, canceled, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 11:44 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block West 13th Street, 7:30 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Emerson Street, 9:58 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Assist SO, Holmes Avenue, 12:20 a.m.

• Interference, West Fifth Street, 2:37 a.m.

• Drug – other, South Carlin Street, 8:35 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:55 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 8:55 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Val Vista Street, 8:57 a.m.

• Barking dog, Champion Drive, 9:16 a.m.

• Barking dog, Park Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 a.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 11:28 a.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:25 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 12:54 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.

• Weapons discharge, West Fifth Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Dog at large, Hill Pond Drive, 2:57 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Lowell Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Burkitt Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, Coffeen Avenue, 6:58 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Sugarland Drive, 6:59 p.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:28 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335 and Highway 87, 12:04 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, Holmes Avenue, 12:16 a.m.

• Suspicious person, West Halbert, Ranchester, 1:14 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:03 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 9:05 a.m.

• Assist agency, Val Vista Street, 9:08 a.m.

• Death, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 10:20 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Avoca Avenue, 10:44 a.m.

• Fraud, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 1:23 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Mobile Circle, Ranchester, 4:35 p.m.

• Road hazard, Interstate 90 eastbound, Ranchester, 5:25 p.m.

• Assist, North Main Street, 8:56 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Marvin R. Beckles, 60, Charles City, Iowa, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Laramie J. Holst, 18, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Heidy M. Larocca, 21, Sheridan, simple assault, interfere with officer, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Richard A. Mundell, 50, Ranchester, DUI, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Phoebe M. Rittenhouse, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Solomon R. Tegenu, 34, Sheridan, interfere with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 63

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 7

Number of releases for the previous day: 5