‘Painting Churches’ continues at Carriage House

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild is presenting the encore weekend of “Painting Churches” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carriage House Theater.

The play tells the story of Gardner and Fanny Church, who are preparing to move out of their home and into their summer cottage on Cape Cod. The play was a finalist for the 1982 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military members and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com and by phone at 307-672-9084.

The Carriage House Theater is located at 419 Delphi Ave. in Sheridan.

Muddy Paw hosts Customer Appreciation Day

SHERIDAN — Muddy Paw Prints Pet Supplies is celebrating Customer Service Day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will include 20% off toys and treats, plus the opportunity to sign up for giveaways.

The shop is located at 748 N. Main St. in Sheridan.

Drum circle set for The Hub

SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith is holding a drum workshop on Monday, Sept. 30, from 1-1:30 p.m.

For $5 per session, participants learn how to drum with Practically Perfect Pitch. The series runs every Monday through Nov. 25.

The Hub is located at 211 Smith St. in Sheridan.