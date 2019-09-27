SHERIDAN — Kearney Community Hall is hosting a potluck and old-time dance Oct. 5, from 6-9 p.m.

The evening will include music by Bob Bovee, Mark Paninos and friends. The calling will be done by Pop Wagner. Beginners and children are welcome.

No dance experience or partner is necessary.

This event is free and open to the public; donations are accepted to cover costs and go toward renovations. For more information, call 307-461-7635.

The Kearney Community Hall is located at 4444 U.S. Highway 87 in Banner.