SHERIDAN — This month’s Jentel Presents will take place Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. downstairs at SAGE Community Arts, 21 W. Brundage St.

Jentel Presents is a community outreach program featuring visual presentations and readings by residents at the Jentel Artist Residency Program.

The presenters this month will include creative research artist Erin Elder from Albuquerque, New Mexico; novelist Su-Yee Lin from New York, New York; mixed media artist Court Lurie from Austin, Texas; painter Gary Chapman from Birmingham, Alabama; painter Mollie Douthit from Grand Forks, North Dakota; and essayist John Landretti from Roseville, Minnesota.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development. While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience time to allow for thoughtful reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.

The Jentel Artist Residency Program accepts applications twice a year from visual artists in all media and writers in all genres for a one-month residency. A residency includes a comfortable accommodation; common living, dining and recreation areas; a private workspace and a stipend to help defray expenses during the program. For more information, visit www.jentelarts.org or call Jentel at 307-737-2311.