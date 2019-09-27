“Laudato Si’, mi’ Signore” — “Praise be to you, my Lord”

In the words of this beautiful canticle, Saint Francis of Assisi reminds us that our common home is like a sister with whom we share our life and a beautiful mother who opens her arms to embrace us.

“Praise be to you, my Lord, through our Sister, Mother Earth, who sustains and governs us, and who produces various fruit with coloured flowers and herbs.”

This sister now cries out to us because of the harm we have inflicted on her by our irresponsible use and abuse of the goods with which God has endowed her. We have come to see ourselves as her lords and masters, entitled to plunder her at will.

The violence present in our hearts, wounded by sin, is also reflected in the symptoms of sickness evident in the soil, in the water, in the air and in all forms of life. This is why the earth herself, burdened and laid waste, is among the most abandoned and maltreated of our poor; she “groans in travail” (Romans 8:22).

We have forgotten that we ourselves are dust of the earth (Genesis 2:7); our very bodies are made up of her elements, we breathe her air and we receive life and refreshment from her waters.

These powerful opening paragraphs of Pope Francis’ Encyclical Letter Laudato Si’ continued the movement of prior pontiffs, including Pope John Paul II and the retired Pope Benedict, who both spoke frequently and eloquently about the Christian requirement to tend the garden and protect the poorest. Several paragraphs later, Pope Francis references statements made by the beloved Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the 270th Archbishop of Constantinople.

Sixteen-year old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg chastised world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York Monday for failing younger generations by not taking sufficient steps to stop climate change.

Thunberg traveled to the U.S. by sailboat last month so she could appear at the UN Climate Action Summit. She and other youth activists led international climate strikes in an attempt to garner awareness ahead of the UN’s meeting of political and business leaders.

Pope Francis has described man’s destruction of the environment as a sin and accused mankind of turning the planet into a “polluted wasteland full of debris, desolation and filth.” He said the faithful should ask forgiveness for sins committed against the environment and our “selfish” system motivated by “profit at any price.”

Pope Francis closed his Encyclical Letter with the following prayer:

God of love, show us our place in this world as channels of your love for all the creatures of this earth, for not one of them is forgotten in your sight. Enlighten those who possess power and money that they may avoid the sin of indifference, that they may love the common good, advance the weak, and care for this world in which we live. The poor and the earth are crying out. O Lord, seize us with your power and light, help us to protect all life, to prepare for a better future, for the coming of your Kingdom of justice, peace, love and beauty. Praise be to you! Amen.

Roger Sanders is a representative to the Sheridan Ministerial Association from the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sheridan.