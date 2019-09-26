BIG HORN — The Big Horn Rams will take on the Upton-Sundance Patriots Friday in Upton in perhaps the Rams’ toughest game yet.

In their second conference game of the season, the first-ranked Rams will face the second-ranked Patriots, who received 75 votes to Big Horn’s 78 in the WyoPreps coaches and media poll.

“Those don’t matter. I don’t care,” Big Horn head coach Kirk McLaughlin said.

Still, McLaughlin acknowledged that Upton-Sundance has a great, athletic team and always does.

“Their running back [senior Jayden Caylor] is a really good running back, one of the better ones in the state, by far,” McLaughlin said. “I’ve watched him since he was a sophomore make plays.”

This year, he’s run for an average 146 yards per game, while new junior quarterback Brad Kruger completed 13 of 19 passes for a 1A best 209 yards in Week 2 against Lusk.

“He looks like he’s pretty solid, can throw any football that they need him to,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said a main focus coming off of last week’s win is on limiting mistakes.

“(Upton-Sundance will) take advantage of them, and it’ll be tough climb out of the hole if we dig ourselves down too deep,” McLaughlin said. “They’re too good of a team to dig a hole and try to get out of.”

McLaughlin said he feels the team is responding well to a taste of self-defeat and that practices so far are going well.

“I think they saw how those mistakes can just snowball,” he said. “We had three touchdowns called back in the fourth quarter, and we can’t do that. We can’t score a touchdown and get it called back. We can’t self-defeat.”

McLaughlin said the Patriots run an offense that’s effective from multiple schemes and defensively are tough to run against.

The Rams have had to shuffle the line in light of junior center Winfield Loomis’ injury last week, but McLaughlin is happy to give his sophomores the chance to start. Sophomore Ethan Weiss will come in as starting center this week.

“Always a new game plan, there’s always something new we gotta do to prepare for our next opponent,” McLaughlin said. “We’re doing some new stuff, but trying to come up with the same result.”

Helmets off

Senior Cutler Bradshaw plays left guard and nose tackle.

The Sheridan Press: How do you feel you guys have been doing?

Bradshaw: We’ve been a little rough, had some errors and flags and stuff like that. If we clean that up, I think it’ll be a really good game. We had some flukes against Wright, but Sundance should give us some good competition.

TSP: What are you doing to clean some of that up?

Bradshaw: Paying more attention to it in practice, making sure if it happens in practice we fix it. Practice like you play.

Senior Nolan Rader, plays right guard and middle linebacker.

TSP: What are you focused on this week?

Rader: Our center got hurt, so we got a young guy coming in. He’s coming in right next to me, so just trying to get him in the game.

TSP: What’s your favorite, offense or defense?

Rader: I just like to play defense, just go hit people.

Senior Kyler Ostler plays tight end and outside linebacker.

TSP: What are you focused on for this week?

Ostler: Guiding the dude next to me. It’s his first start.

TSP: Offense or defense?

Ostler: Depends on the game. Depends how much hits you get as a backer.

The teams will kickoff at 7 p.m. in Upton.