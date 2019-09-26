SHERIDAN — Following this week of high school football, the 2A playoff picture will start to take shape and Tongue River High School football wants to be included in that picture.

The Eagles barely missed out on the playoffs last year and look to qualify this year. A win this week can go a long way to help the team earn a spot, head coach Steven Hanson said.

The Eagles are 1-2 in conference play with three wins being the bottom edge to qualify, Hanson said. With top-ranked Big Horn still on the schedule and two other conference games left after this week, the game Friday against Pine Bluffs High School is turning into a must-win for both teams, especially if the Eagles want a playoff spot.

The same can be said for Pine Bluffs, who is still looking for their first win of the season. A school that is used to success in all sports and has been on the hunt for state titles in football, the team is feeling the absence of last year’s seniors, Hanson said.

From watching film, Pine Bluffs is fielding a lot of new players with only a few Hanson said he recognizes from last year that contributed heavily for the team.

While Pine Bluffs is experiencing growing pains, Hanson said he knows they will be ready to play on Friday. Both teams are hungry for a win. Hanson said neither team has the firepower to blow each other out, setting up a tough game that will remain close.

The Eagles look to continue to improve on fundamentals. Last week against Upton-Sundance, Hanson said it was a goal not to have a turnover in the first quarter. The Eagles accomplished the goal but fumbled two plays into the second quarter. Turnovers continue to put the Eagles defense in bad situations.

Hanson said he felt like the difference last week was Upton-Sundance capitalized on plays when Tongue River needed to. Despite being down three scores, Hanson said a few big plays is what separated the two teams.

Outside of the turnovers, Hanson wants to see more consistency in the offense. some of this starts with his play calling. Hanson said last week he outcoached himself, overthinking some situations and trying to force big plays. It is not all on the athletes and Hanson looks to put the Eagles in better situations this week.

The Eagles showed the ability to have a solid run game, especially up the middle, and improved on passing to help the team move the ball down the field at different times. Hanson said all of the pieces need to come together as one. If the offense can find some consistency, they will be back on track.

The Eagles have their own set of growing pains this year with a lot of players taking on new responsibilities. Quarterback Brayden McCafferty played receiver last year and is still finding his rhythm in the backfield. The top three rushers all were backups or played in different positions, making this year the first time they have carried the load. Hanson said the backfield is still figuring out timing with each other.

Time is slowly running out for the Eagles to take the next step and work their way into the playoff picture. Tongue River will attempt to move closer to a postseason berth 6 p.m. Friday.