SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School football suffered their first loss of the season last week while on the road at top-ranked Thunder Basin High School, losing to the Bolts 37-30.

“I think we are handling the loss pretty well,” senior Garrett Coon said. “There are some things in our way that we need to learn to overcome and I think we will take steps … to start that process.”

The Broncs have watched film on the game, learning where improvements need to be made, said head coach Jeff Mowry. Moving forward, the Broncs need to focus.

“We have got to attack these next few weeks with Kelly Walsh, South and Laramie, just one week at a time,” Mowry said. “We have got to continue to push ourselves to get better. We just saw an undefeated 4A football team in Thunder Basin and we did not beat them. We now have a measuring stick on where we need to get to. Every Friday we have an opportunity to prove ourselves and see if we got better.”

Mowry is challenging his players to see if they improved and how they prepare to take on a 4A program each week. Mowry said it will not always be about who Sheridan faces and can beat the rest of this season but is about improvement.

Senior Garrett Coon said there is a good chance the Broncs and Thunder Basin will meet again in the postseason, along with Natrona County High School. The Broncs need to keep improving like any other team in the state and hopefully reach a level that allows them to beat Thunder Basin in the next meeting.

The next four teams on the schedule for the Broncs are teams that make up the bottom half of the conference record-wise. Sheridan concludes the year against Cheyenne East High School, a team now ranked second in the WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Polls. East lost to Thunder Basin by one point two weeks ago.

In the next four games, Sheridan will be the favorite to win. Coon sad the Broncs just need to take it one week at a time, not overlooking a team. Each opponent has good athletes and will play a tough game against the Sheridan Broncs.

This week, the defensive discipline of the Broncs will be tested against Kelly Walsh, who will be running an option offense. Mowry said this will not be a classic flexbone formation triple option, but the principles of the dive, quarterback and pitchman are still there. Players will need to focus in on their assignment, taking the gap or man to which they are assigned.

A triple-option tests the defense, and any missed assignments can lead to a big play for the offense, something Sheridan looks to avoid.

The Broncs offense looks to be more consistent this next week and not spin its tires during different portions of the game. The Broncs will face a 3-4 defense, one of the few times they have to face an odd-man front this year.

Sheridan enters the game 3-1 and possibly the toughest stretch of the season. Last year, Sheridan lost against Natrona and Thunder Basin in back-to-back weeks. Coon said the team always strives to beat both programs and wanted to defeat both teams this year. The Broncs are in better position this year compared to last year.

Just less than halfway through the season, Mowry said he is happy with where the Broncs are at, not because of the record but because of the effort the team has shown this season. In their one loss, Sheridan had chance to tie or win the game, moving the ball down the field in the final minute and having one untimed down to attempt a Hail Mary pass. Mowry was happy the team fought until the very end.

Sheridan and Kelly Walsh will kick off at 7 p.m. During halftime of the game, the 2009 state championship football team will be honored. Sheridan Athletic Director Don Julian invited all members of the team to share in the celebration.