Body of missing kayaker found

AFTON (WNE) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of a missing Opal kayaker had been found at Lake Alice on Monday, September 23. That notification came following a search that extended over a month and involved search and rescue operations from both Kemmerer and Star Valley. In addition, several other organizations and volunteers were involved.

Schuyler McKnight, 22, Opal, was first reported to the Lincoln County Dispatch Center as missing at Lake Alice at 5:30 p.m. August 12, 2019.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, along with Lincoln County Search and Rescue and Star Valley Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

The lake is in the Bridger-Teton National Forest east of Cokeville. The 230-acre lake is three-miles long and 200 feet deep in some locations.

Kevin Gordon, Lincoln County Search and Rescue Commander based out of Kemmerer, said the search covered a total 41 days. As the search continued, additional volunteers from search and rescue operations in Pinedale, Jackson, Driggs and Salt Lake City joined local volunteers.

In addition, a specialist from Minnesota, using remote robotic equipment, helped with the search.

After an extensive search in the area where the kayaker was last seen in August, search crews moved further out into the deep lake.

“The primary search area was keeping us towards the middle of the lake,” Gordon explained in an interview with SVI Media. “Working with those people we decided to look a little beyond that. We did and he was there, we found him.”

Arrests net more than 40 pounds of marijuana

GILLETTE (WNE) — Two Olympia, Washington, residents are in Campbell County jail after they were caught with more than 40 pounds of marijuana and more than 9 pounds of THC wax on Saturday after being pulled over for speeding on Interstate 90.

Mark Reed, 56, and Octavia DeVais Reed, 55, were pulled over at about 9 a.m. Saturday when a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper clocked them going 88 mph in a 80 mph zone about 3 miles from Gillette.

The driver, Mark Reed, apologized for speeding and explained that they were headed “back home,” which confused the trooper since they were traveling east. He asked Reed to clarify, and Reed said they’d been evicted and were moving to Florida, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

But their rental car agreement stipulated that they would be returning it Sept. 25 to the same place in Washington that they rented it from, the affidavit said.

The trooper found what he thought was more than 3 ounces of marijuana — the level for a felony — in dispensary containers in the center console, in her purse and in a bag holding a C-pap machine, according to the affidavit.

In the back was a large trash bag and a tweed suitcase that both contained marijuana and in two taped up cardboard boxes was a substance believed to be 9.39 pounds of THC wax, according to the affidavit.

Mark and Octavia Reed have been charged with two counts of felony possession involving marijuana and liquid THC.

Assets of former treatment center turned over to feds

POWELL (WNE) — A judge has ruled that the federal government can seize the assets of a former Powell group home and substance abuse treatment facility, finding evidence that Northwest Wyoming Treatment Center submitted fraudulent bills to Medicaid.

On Sept. 6, U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin ordered the forfeiture of three buildings, a vacant lot, a UTV, a trailer and money in two bank accounts belonging to Northwest Wyoming Treatment Center. The exact value of the assets is unclear, but they could easily top $750,000.

From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers