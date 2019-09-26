SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 8:06 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1600 block Edwards Drive, 10:59 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 6:13 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500 block South Thurmond Street, 8:04 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, West Burrows Street, 3:36 a.m.

• Trauma, East Brundage Lane, 7:31 a.m.

• Trauma, East Burkitt Street, 9:13 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 9:55 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 10 a.m.

• Trauma, West Whitney Street, 11:32 a.m.

• Avoca Court, Medical, 11:26 a.m.

• Trauma, West 17th Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Trauma, Yonkee Avenue, 12:40 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 14-16, 1:54 p.m.

• Trauma, Falcon Ridge Drive, 2:39 p.m.

• Medical, Fort Road, 4:09 p.m.

• Assist, West 12th Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Standby, West 11th Street, 5:36 p.m.

• Trauma, Avoca Court, 11:32 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Citizen assist, Bowman Avenue, 6:21 a.m.

• Warrant service, Birch Street, 7:10 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, De Smet Avenue, 9:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 9:53 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Jefferson Street, 9:57 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Tschirgi Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Found property, South Main Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Animal injured, Long Drive, 10:33 a.m.

• Alarm, Edwards Drive, 10:54 a.m.

• Stalking, Park Drive, 10:55 a.m.

• Accident, Brundage Lane, 11:15 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 a.m.

• Dog at large, Dow Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Swan Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Long Drive, 1:03 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:29 p.m.

• Pornography, Long Drive, 2:46 p.m.

• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 3:16 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 3:33 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Long Drive and West Fifth Street, 3:52 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 4:13 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Turner Lane, 4:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Ridge Road, 4:31 p.m.

• Simple assault, Avoca Avenue, 4:50 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Court, 4:52 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Brooks Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:48 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 6:48 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:13 p.m.

• Dispute all others, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:51 p.m.

• DUI, West Fifth Street, 10 p.m.

• Animal found, Sherman Avenue, 11:47 p.m.

Thursday

• Assist SCSO, Holmes Avenue, 12:20 a.m.

• Interference, West Fifth Street, 2:37 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Stalking, Sheridan area, 7:27 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 339, Ranchester, 8:04 a.m.

• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 9:03 a.m.

• Drug activity, Lane Lane, 10 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 27, 12:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:18 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 12:42 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Horseshoe Lane, 1:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 3:28 p.m.

• DUI, Cat Creek Road, 5:52 p.m.

• Runaway, Lane Lane, 9:12 p.m.

ARRESTS

Wednesday

• Thomas L. Couch, 68, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Kevin P. Koenig, 44, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Robin S. Samberg, 61, Sheridan, possession of a controlled substance under three ounces, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 1