Washington, D.C. — Local members of the Scottish Rite Valley of Sheridan were recently honored by the Supreme Council of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Southern Jurisdiction, Mother Council of the World in a special ceremony Sept. 21 at the Cheyenne Masonic Center.

Kenneth R. Humphrey of Sheridan has been elected the 33rd and last degree of Freemasonry by the Supreme Council, in recognition of dedicated and tremendous service to the community and to the fraternity. This is one of Freemasonry’s highest honors, according to a press release from the organization, and is given to less than 1% of all Scottish Rite Masons.

The Supreme Council also unanimously elected four members of the Scottish Rite Valley of Sheridan to the Knight Commander Court of Honour, in recognition of loyalty and devotion to the fraternity. They include: Norman A. King Jr. of Sheridan, George G. Curry of Cody, Wayne E. Christensen of Newcastle and Michael S. Messenger of Thermopolis.

The local organization meets on the second Thursday of the month, at the Sheridan Masonic building. For more information, contact Humphrey at wr7s@bresnan.net or 307-752-0457.