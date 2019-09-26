SHERIDAN — For the third year, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce celebrates national Manufacturing Day. This year, the celebration will expand from one day of tours and demonstrations to three days: Oct. 2-4.

Sheridan College, along with 13 local businesses, will open their doors to the public and local schools to show the community firsthand how manufacturing works locally and showcase different career opportunities available.

“Manufacturing Day is an opportunity to highlight modern manufacturing—a vibrant and growing industry that offers diverse, high-paying career opportunities,” said Dixie Johnson, Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce CEO. “Our events in Sheridan, and the larger Manufacturing Day initiative, allow manufacturing companies like ours to showcase what manufacturing is really about.

“We are proud to highlight the innovative work local companies are doing and hope our events inspire the next generation of workforce talent to pursue a rewarding career in manufacturing,” Johnson continued.

To see the schedule of businesses offering free tours during Manufacturing Days, visit sheridanwyomingchamber.org. For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485.