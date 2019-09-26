Memorial service support

My mom and grandmother both often said the same thing: “I’m so thankful that we live in this ‘little burg.’” While our town has grown some, our family is very grateful for the type of community we live in. This “little burg” has many wonderful, caring people in it. Accordingly, I write this thank you letter:

By way of this short note, the families of our beloved Jarod Livingston thank his friends, so many individuals, our wonderful community and local businesses for the caring support given to Angie, his girls and us upon his untimely death. There are too many to individually name here, but you know who you are. We have tears of deep grief. However, we have tears of thankful joy, knowing that Jarod and his family have been so well thought of, appreciated and cared for. We had no idea of Jarod and Angie’s positive influence and reputation until many hundreds of our community came to his memorial service. Your help, hugs and prayers have been wonderful comforts to us, beyond what these few words may convey. Again, we thank you. The Livingston and McIver families.

Jack Livingston

Sheridan

State Legislature, taxes

One of the best reasons for living in Wyoming is the values of the people of Wyoming. However, those values are becoming visibly absent in the state Legislature. Our state legislators are abandoning Wyoming values in favor of New York and California values.

Our state legislators, of both parties, had no problem wasting over $300 million for the capitol renovation. No problem wasting over $20 million for a new basketball arena for UW. Many millions more have been wasted on the endless repair of the state prison in Rawlins.

Now, our legislators want to toll truckers on I-80 in southern Wyoming. At least 95% of the items in our homes were delivered by big rig truckers. These truckers drive long, grueling hours every working day of their lives. They are extorted by numerous corrupt municipalities throughout the nation by the 1977 Non-Resident Violator compact, which forces them to pay heavy fines for dubious tickets or risk losing their license and their livelihood.

This tolling scheme will force truckers to pass on the increased costs to the general public. Yet, our pickpockets in the Legislature want us to believe the higher costs will be borne by the tooth fairy.

Some of our corrupt legislators want to impose a corporate income tax. Thirty years ago, Paul Harvey warned Americans: “Corporations don’t pay taxes. They merely pass on the higher costs to consumers.” Again, the knuckleheads in the Legislature want us to believe someone else will bear the cost of their avarice.

When God said: “Thou shalt not steal,” he made it part of the Ten Commandments, not the 10 requests.

John Fafoutakis

Sheridan

Recognition of a small-town hero

This is a recognition of an unnoticed small-town hero. Someone who has taken more troubled teenagers and turned them around than 100 guidance counselors.

She used a McDonald’s to do it, and it has taken over 20 years. The patience to deal with a troubled teen is something most people don’t even possess.

This is a thank you from an anonymous employee who has watched an entire herd of troubled kids change their path around. Many in less than one year.

That is a miracle, and most people think it’s just a burger joint.

Jesse Beels

Sheridan