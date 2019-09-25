SHERIDAN — Rod Adams doesn’t know much about Photoshop or Facebook. He takes photos to capture the respect, inspiration and appreciation he has for wildlife.

One of Adam’s photos was recently selected for the Wyoming Wildlife calendar in the month of November. Wyoming Wildlife is the official magazine of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and publishes a calendar every year. Adams said he’s been taking photos for decades but considers himself an amateur; a man who just likes to take photos and be around wildlife.

He might be out of his house by 4 a.m. to set up for a picture in the mountains or standing in his backyard watching hummingbirds for hours — he never runs out of subjects to photograph.

Adams doesn’t have a cellphone, which he said makes life easier. He doesn’t have to worry about anything except the enjoyment of observing wildlife and preserving them through his camera.

“I’ve got a smart camera,” he said, “but I use the simplest features and that’s the way I like it.”

Adams said it’s natural for him to take photos of what he loves, like the wildlife in Wyoming. He grew up watching wildlife. Both he and his wife, Jane, were born and raised in Sheridan.

Adams has thousands of photos in dozens of folders on his computer. His photos capture moments and behaviors — like the vibrant color and details of feathers on a mountain bluebird, an owl peering down over a branch, flakes of snow on a fox’s fur and a bull elk bugling on a hillside.

He estimated he’s photographed about 150 species of birds. The photo selected for the calendar captured one of his favorite subjects: birds in flight.

Adams keeps a garden for hummingbirds. During an interview with The Sheridan Press, he paused to point out a hummingbird checking out his garden. His eyes are always open to what may come around the corner.

One day, his wife called Adams out to their backyard, where a hummingbird sat on the clothesline. It waited there long enough for Adams to bring his camera out and snap a picture, one that now hangs on a wall in their home. Rod Adam’s brothers call his wife the Hummingbird Whisperer, she said.

Still, photography requires patience, a bit of skill and a pinch of luck, Adams said. He doesn’t mind taking his time to observe and prepare for a photo. Jane Adams isn’t the type to be awake at 4 a.m. to go out to a photo site. She doesn’t have the patience to watch him lying on the ground setting up for a photo either, she said.

During the winter months when there isn’t as much to do, Jane and Rod Adams sometimes sit in the back room and look through his thousands of photos, experiencing together the places he photographed.

“In my younger years, I hunted, but they’re so easy to carry in the camera,” he said. “I can go on a winter evening and sit down and take a road trip.”

One day in September, Adams was taking photos near the Bear Lodge Resort when about 200 cows and calves with five or six bulls came running over the hill.

“It’s a kick,” he said. “Everybody has their own high, that’s what I love.”

Reviewing his photos, Adams is constantly impressed by the wildlife he photographs. Honor and respect for his subjects are a big part of what keep his hobby going, as well as the thrill of discovering unique or elusive wildlife.

Looking at a photo he took of a bull moose standing in a field with warm, afternoon light striking its hide, Adams said, “How can you not appreciate something like that?”

Most of the animals he sees are less than 100 miles from Sheridan and often in his own backyard. A long trip means going to Ranchester or occasionally, Yellowstone National Park.

“There’s a lot to offer near your backyard,” he said.

Adams looks forward to each edition of the Wyoming Wildlife magazine because of the beautiful pictures.

He has submitted photos to the magazine before but this year, with some technological help during the submission process, his photo was selected for the 2020 calendar.