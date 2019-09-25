SHERIDAN — For the first time this year, members the Sheridan High School girls swimming and diving team will sleep in their own beds and not have a long bus ride before competing in a meet.

Sheridan plays host to 11 teams this weekend with the Sheridan Invite on Saturday and will have a dual against Natrona County High School Friday in preparation for the invite.

SHS head coach Brent Moore said it is always nice having a home meet, allowing the girls to have a good night’s rest in their own beds and be in a pool with which they are familiar.

The pool at Sheridan Junior High School is different than many pools in the state because it is measured in meters, not yards said senior swimmer Zoe Robison.

This makes the pool a little longer than what most teams practice in, producing slower times in events. These slow times can have an affect on those who do not realize the difference in the distance.

Robison said girls from other teams can feel disheartened because of the slow times.

The slower times can also come with timings in turns, Moore said. With the Lady Broncs accustomed to the extra distance, there will be no need to worry about figuring out the turn timing during warm-ups. Having smooth transitions between laps in the pool can help shave time off of the races.

Besides the difference in distance, just knowing the pool and it’s surrounding adds an extra comfort level for the Lady Broncs, Robison said.

The swimmers are not the only group that will benefit from comfortable surroundings. Senior diver Alicia Thoney said each diving board across the state is unique. The handrails vary in size, with some being so low she feels like she could fall off the edge and onto the pool deck. The fulcrum is on different sides, something Thoney wishes were standard, saving her some confusion.

Each diving board Thoney has been on has a different feel and will throw a diver into the air differently, she said. The board located in the SJHS is one Thoney is very familiar with, spending most her two-hour afternoon practice sharing it with the only other diver, Maggie Moseley.

The pool is where the team trains and spends roughly three to five hours a day together. The team will also see each other at school with all four grades at the high school.

It is this time spent together that Robison and Thoney have been able to build relations with teammates. Sheridan does not have the largest program in the state, but what they lack in quantity they make up with in quality, Robison said.

Last weekend, Thoney and Moseley placed first and second in the diving competition, taking on teams that had two or three times more divers, Thoney said.

Robison said Sheridan usually has only one or two swimmers competing in an event, while other teams can field more. Despite being outnumbered, Sheridan can consistently place in the top five in the events.

Robison and Thoney are the only seniors on a youthful team. From the young, team the seniors have seen girls step in and compete at a high level against teams that are much larger than themselves. They do not need to worry about the work ethic of the underclassmen, knowing they are dedicated to the sport.

Robison and Thoney lead the team in other ways, too. Sometimes it is helping underclassmen focus in or relax in a new pool, demonstrating the level of competition at the high school level. On a daily basis though, Robison and Thoney provide rides before and after school to and from the pool.

Thoney said it is on these car rides the girls get to know each other outside of training and build that bond with one another. As a diver, she is not around the swimmers as much, but the car rides provide the opportunity to build the connection.

These rides lead to friendships being made and a carpool group chat to keep each other connected, Robison said.

The Sheridan Invite starts Saturday with diving at 9 a.m., followed by the swimming events.