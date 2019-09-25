SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School tennis players are focusing on tough, competitive serves in preparation for the state tournament in Gillette Sept. 26-28, competing against 15 other teams.

All schools competed in the north or south regional tournaments last week to determine seeding for the state tournament. Sheridan girls No. 2 doubles team, Aspen Malkuch and Sydni Bilyeu, were the only two taking a top spot at regionals.

Head coach Bob Faurot said with none of the singles teams being able to win the top seed, they will most likely have to defeat the No. 1 seed from the south to reach the championship match. If the teams hope to place well in the tournament, Sheridan will need to force some upsets.

Faurot said singles players need to improve their play, with the No. 1 singles earning the most team points and No. 2 singles earning the second-most in the tournament. The girls doubles teams all played great in the regional tournament, with the worst finish being third place. The boys doubles teams need to improve their performance in the state tournament, with all three teams finishing outside of the top four. in the regional tournament.

Everyone will play two matches Thursday in the double-elimination tournament. The first loss will drop players down into the consolation bracket where the best possible finish is third place. If the Broncs and Lady Broncs can win the first two matches on Thursday and the first match on Friday, then the player is in the championship match. Losing in the first game on Friday could lead to at least one, possibly two more matches on the day.

Favorites to win the crown for the girls teams are Cheyenne Central, Cody and Kelly Walsh high schools. Faurot said if the girls doubles teams have another great tournament and the singles can place high, then the girls have a chance to make a run at the title.

Faurot said the goal for both teams is to always return with some hardware, finishing in the top three. In the regional tournament the Broncs finished in fourth and the Lady Broncs finished third.

Favorites for the boy’s side of the competition are Central and Powell high schools. Powell has yet to win a state tennis championship and if they are going to do so, this is the best year, with the top players all being seniors for Powell, Faurot said.

Players’ thoughts heading into state

Girls No. 1 singles

Julia Kutz will enter as the fifth seed from the north after a performance Kutz said she was disappointed with during the regional tournament. She was happy the team placed third but wants to improve personally and place higher in the state tournament.

During the week of preparation, Kutz worked on her strategy of facing opponents that are consistent, returning the ball on every shot. Her goal is to get to the net more and improve her overall movement on the court.

“This year I am just going to do my best,” Kutz said. “There is a lot of good competition this year in girls No. 1 singles, so I am struggling more than I have in previous years. I am going to try my best and I do not want to let my team down.”

Kutz said she is thankful for the team this year, enjoying every moment with the girls team and enjoying the success they had. Her first match is against Rachel Shuler from Rock Springs High School.

Girls No. 2 singles

Ella Laird lost in the championship round at regionals, placing her as the second seed from the north. Laird said the loss helped motivate her for the state tournament.

Laird said she needs to play more consistently and stay focused on the match. During the championship, her mind was all over the place.

Laird said she thinks the Lady Broncs will perform well in the state tournament. Her first match is against Trista Cates from Torrington High School.

Girls No. 1 doubles

Steph Gonda and Tori Pearce finished second at regionals, losing to Cody High School.

Gonda said looking at the first two rounds she likes the chances for the duo making it through the first day with a clean slate. The big test will come against the top seed from the south, Central. Previous meetings did not go Gonda and Pearce’s way, but the duo has developed and improved since then, Gonda said.

Gonda will look to get her first serve into play and serve with more powerful, giving the duo a better chance of beating teams quickly.

Jensen said consistency and returning serves is an area they will try to polish up before the tournament.

“I think we are all hoping for the best for all of us,” Gonda said. “Especially for the girls because I think we have a chance to do pretty well at state.”

Gonda and Pearce face the duo from Cheyenne South to start the tournament.

Girls No. 2 doubles

Aspen Malkuch and Sydni Bilyeu were the only regional champions for Sheridan and are the one seed from the north.

Bilyeu said they are proud of each other and the regional victory puts them in great position heading into the state tournament. Malkuch said the duo make great partners.

Malkuch and Bilyeu focused on their serving game in preparation for state. They look to eliminate errors on their own serve, forcing teams to beat them in rally play and want to improve on returning teams with powerful serves.

The duo has everything they need to win, they just need to put everything into place. Their first match will be against Cheyenne South.

Girls No. 3 doubles

Samantha Dillion and Laurin Jensen were happy with their performance in the regional tournament, finishing in third place.

“We definitely want to do our best because it is state,” Dillon said. “Communicate and work well together will be important.”

While there is some yelling at times between the duo, they make a great team because of how well they move together on the court, oftentimes without needing to verbally communicate with each other. Jensen said it is everything you would want between tennis partners. Jensen said the goal for the duo is to place in the top four. To do so Jensen and Dillon worked on their serves.

The Lady Broncs will face the duo from Laramie to start the state tournament.

Boys No. 1 singles

Ethan Kutz is the second seed from the north after losing in the regional finals.

Kutz looks to improve his concentration and focus during the matches, making sure he is engaged. Kutz said he wants to be consistent with all of his shots, especially his serves.

With this being his senior year, Kutz said he has been waiting for this season since the sixth grade, looking to win a state championship. To start his title campaign, Kutz will face Brian Fenn from Torrington High School.

Boys No. 2 singles

Reed Rabon finished third at regionals, a place he did not want. Rabon said he did not play well in the final matches and looks to play aggressive and end the season strong at the state tournament.

“There is only one week left so you do not have a lot of time to change a lot of things,” Rabon said. “You can polish and refine what you have. Practice well and try to play your best tennis at the end of the week.”

Rabon said the Broncs are going to try to place as high as they can. His first match is against Chad Hansen from Rawlins High School.

Boys No. 1 doubles

Kevin Woodrow and Cameron Springsteen enter the tournament in the fifth seed position after going 1-2 in the regional tournament.

“We have to work together and come ready to play,” Woodrow said. “We will do our best and stay in as long as we can.”

Woodrow said the duo needs to keep the ball away from the net man and play consistently throughout the entire tournament. Shot placement and keeping serves in will be key for the team.

“I hope we can place and that we play our best,” Woodrow said. “That is all we can ask for.”

The duo’s first opponent is from Green River High School

Boys No. 2 doubles

Tomy Phillips and Jarrett Hoy are the fifth seed from the north. The duo did not have their best performances at the regional tournament Hoy said.

Phillips said they can both teams they lost to as long as they play consistently. Communication is something the partners look to improve. Phillips said they need to win the battle at the net, playing aggressive and not allowing the opponent’s net man to have a shot at the ball.

First up for the pair is the team from Torrington.

Boys No. 3 doubles

Luke Lawson and Jake Woodrow lost both matches in the regional tournament and look to enter the state tournament with a positive attitude.

J. Woodrow said the duo needs to stay positive with most of their losses this season coming from when he and Lawson were not cooperating well as a team.

Lawson said the partners need to make sure they encourage each other, not letting the partner beat themselves up for an error. It is easier to forgive a teammate for a mistake than themselves.

The duo may be the underdogs entering the tournament, but they look to pull out a few victories. Their first match is against the team from Laramie.

Matches will be played at four locations in Gillette: Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools, Bicentennial Park and the indoor tennis facilities. Brackets can be found at whsaa.org.