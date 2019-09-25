SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Motor vehicle accident, 200 block East Burkitt Street, 9:14 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 7:21 a.m.

• Accident with injury, East Burkitt Street, 9:13 a.m.

• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 9:33 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Sumner Street, 9:58 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Heights Way, 10:38 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Sugarland Drive, 10:44 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 a.m.

• Careless driver, Victoria Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 11:24 a.m.

• Found property, Highland Avenue, 11:33 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:33 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Park Street, 1:20 p.m.

• Alarm, Ponderosa Drive,

• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 1:37 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 1:53 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Custer Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Hazardous condition, Huntington Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Pioneer Road, 2:52 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:01 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Animal incident, Beckton Avenue, 3:15 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:38 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 eastbound, 3:59 p.m.

• Drug, other, West 12th Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Loucks Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Cat violation, Brooks Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Eighth Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, North Heights Court, 5:12 p.m.

• Accident, Bellevue Avenue, 5:35 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 6:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 p.m.

• Dispute all others, West Fifth Street, 7:59 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 p.m.

• Dispute all others, West Works Street, 10:14 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Found property, Lake Sibley, 9:27 a.m.

• Domestic, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 1:38 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Green Meadows Drive, 4:39 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Main Street, Dayton, 8:55 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Cheyanne H. Cantrell, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Wendy J. Herrera, 46, Billings, Montana, DUI, failure to maintain lane of travel, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol

• Hillary C. Long, 28, Clearmont, battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 1