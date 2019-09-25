SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Motor vehicle accident, 200 block East Burkitt Street, 9:14 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 7:21 a.m.
• Accident with injury, East Burkitt Street, 9:13 a.m.
• Harassment, West Fifth Street, 9:33 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sumner Street, 9:58 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Heights Way, 10:38 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Sugarland Drive, 10:44 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 a.m.
• Careless driver, Victoria Street, 11:18 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• Found property, Highland Avenue, 11:33 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Park Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Alarm, Ponderosa Drive,
• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 1:37 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 1:53 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Custer Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Hazardous condition, Huntington Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Burglary cold, Pioneer Road, 2:52 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 3:01 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Animal incident, Beckton Avenue, 3:15 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
• Assist WHP, Interstate 90 eastbound, 3:59 p.m.
• Drug, other, West 12th Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Loucks Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Cat violation, Brooks Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Eighth Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Child abuse cold, North Heights Court, 5:12 p.m.
• Accident, Bellevue Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 6:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
• Dispute all others, West Fifth Street, 7:59 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:51 p.m.
• Dispute all others, West Works Street, 10:14 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Found property, Lake Sibley, 9:27 a.m.
• Domestic, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 1:38 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Green Meadows Drive, 4:39 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Main Street, Dayton, 8:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Cheyanne H. Cantrell, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Wendy J. Herrera, 46, Billings, Montana, DUI, failure to maintain lane of travel, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, compulsory auto insurance, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol
• Hillary C. Long, 28, Clearmont, battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 65
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 1