Koltiska Pumpkin Patch open for season

SHERIDAN — The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch is back in season.

The pumpkin patch is open from 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 11 a.m to 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 13. It costs $7 to pick a pumpkin and ride on the hay wagon to the field and back.

The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch also offers complimentary hot and cold refreshments.

When you purchase a pumpkin, you are also given a ticket for a bucket raffle to win one of five prizes. For all visitors bringing children, be sure to bring quarters to purchase feed for animals in the mini-zoo.

For more information, call the pumpkin patch at 307-737-2272 or 307-751-6093.

The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch is located at 120 Cat Creek Road.

Editor’s note: A previous brief listed incorrect hours for the pumpkin patch. The Press regrets the error.

TRVCC to host tailgate

DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center staff and volunteers have organized a senior tailgate party in the valley for Sept. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Join the organization for a cookout and conversation about senior adult needs and current programs offered at the TRVCC.

The cost is $2 per person for the cookout.

The event will take place a the TRVCC Ranchester facility, now located at 124 Dayton St.

Important Bird Area meeting set

BIG HORN — The Bighorn Audubon Society and The Brinton Museum will co-host an informational meeting with appetizers, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at The Brinton Museum. Local landowners are invited to discuss the designation of Important Bird Areas along the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains region as well as along the Little Goose Creek and its valley.

The IBA program is a worldwide initiative; each IBA is part of a global network of sites that provide critical habitat for all bird species. The IBA program, part of National Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, identifies lands in our area that are identified as most critical for birds.

To learn more about the program and its benefits and to RSVP for the event, contact bighornaudubon@gmail.com or 307-763-1953.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

Bergman to perform at Whitney Center for the Arts

SHERIDAN — Rachel Bergman will perform on flute in “From C to Shining C: Music by American Composers” Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.

The program will feature Bergman on flute, Lee Hancock on piano, Ron Coulter on marimba/vibraphone, Eric Richards on piano, Mark Elliot Bergman on double bass and Zach Paris on drumset.

Free and open to the public, the event will take place in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts on the Sheridan College campus. Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Akcita Win to host meeting Oct. 1

SHERIDAN — Akcita Win will hold its next meeting Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. at Bistro 307, where attendees will order off the menu.

The program will be given by Paige Pozos of Forever Flawless, showcasing services her business can provide. This event is open to the public but reservations are required. To RSVP, call Connie Goodwin at 307-674-9050.

Bistro 307 is located at 612 N. Main St. The menu is available at Bistro307.com.