SHERIDAN — A new free app, created by the Wyoming Department of Health, offers families useful health tools and tracking resources.

“My 307 Wellness” is an interactive app with reliable health information, tailored details and connections to Wyoming resources.

“There’s a lot of information out there about health topics and some of it is, frankly, questionable. We want ‘My 307 Wellness’ to be a resource Wyoming residents can trust,” said Angie Van Houten, Community Health Section chief with WDH.

Van Houten said the app’s tools help users navigate and track unique health milestones and needs for themselves and for family members of all ages. The app is available by searching “My 307 Wellness” in either the Apple or Google app store or by texting WELLNESS to 307-317-0819 for a link.