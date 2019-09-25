SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System is going smoke free, effective Oct. 1. Smoking will no longer be permitted on VA property for patients, visitors, contractors, volunteers, vendors and employees. The policy, which covers cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vape pens and e-cigarette, includes no smoking in any vehicle on the property.

“Besides the health impact on the smoker, there is currently overwhelming evidence that smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke creates significant medical risks, and a growing body of evidence that exposure to thirdhand smoke creates additional risks to safety,” wrote director Pam Crowell in a letter sent to local veterans.

SVAHCS offers smoking cessation services for veterans. For more information, call the VA at 1-866-822-6714.