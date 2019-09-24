SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Smoke odor investigation, 2000 block Sheridan Avenue, 4:33 p.m.

• Structure fire, Little Goose Canyon Road, 10:43

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 16, 12:05 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:31 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Airport Road, 7:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 8:24 a.m.

• Found property, North Scott Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Lewis Street, 10:02 a.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 10:11 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 10:53 a.m.

• Structure fire, mile marker 16, 12:04 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 11:46 a.m.

• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Brundage Lane, 12:53 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, East Ninth Street, 1:53 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Drug destruction, South Thurmond Avenue, 2:48

• Shots, Parker Avenue, 3:12 p.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 4:05 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:13 p.m.

• Alarm, Pioneer Road, 4:14 p.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 4:27 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Dog at large, De Smet Avenue, 5:32 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Rider Park Road, 6:08 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 6:08 p.m.

• Accident, Sixth Street, 6:30 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Thurmond Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:17 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Search and rescue, Red Grade Road, Story, 2:01

• Assist agency, Highway 193, mile marker 105, 7

• Citizen assist, Sherri View Drive, 8:46 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Highway 335, mile marker 9.37, 12:32 p.m.

• Animal incident, Highway 14A, Dayton, 1:15

• Suicidal subject, East Fifth Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Fight, Main Street, Dayton, 4:54 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Aspen Lane, Banner, 7:11 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 84, 7:32 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 7:44 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, South Thurmond Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:01 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:05

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:11

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:20

• Structure fire, Little Goose Canyon Road, 10:40 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 1