SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Smoke odor investigation, 2000 block Sheridan Avenue, 4:33 p.m.
• Structure fire, Little Goose Canyon Road, 10:43
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 16, 12:05 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Monday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:31 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Airport Road, 7:34 a.m.
• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 8:24 a.m.
• Found property, North Scott Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 9:43 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Lewis Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 10:11 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 10:53 a.m.
• Structure fire, mile marker 16, 12:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Fifth Street, 11:46 a.m.
• Welfare check, Parker Avenue, 12:53 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Brundage Lane, 12:53 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, East Ninth Street, 1:53 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Drug destruction, South Thurmond Avenue, 2:48
• Shots, Parker Avenue, 3:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 4:05 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Alarm, Pioneer Road, 4:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Lewis Street, 4:38 p.m.
• Dog at large, De Smet Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Rider Park Road, 6:08 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Gould Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Accident, Sixth Street, 6:30 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Thurmond Street, 8:27 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Coffeen Avenue, 9:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Search and rescue, Red Grade Road, Story, 2:01
• Assist agency, Highway 193, mile marker 105, 7
• Citizen assist, Sherri View Drive, 8:46 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Highway 335, mile marker 9.37, 12:32 p.m.
• Animal incident, Highway 14A, Dayton, 1:15
• Suicidal subject, East Fifth Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Fight, Main Street, Dayton, 4:54 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Aspen Lane, Banner, 7:11 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 84, 7:32 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 7:44 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, South Thurmond Street, 8:27 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 9:01 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:05
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:11
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 10:20
• Structure fire, Little Goose Canyon Road, 10:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 65
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 1