Walmart hosts child car seat checks

SHERIDAN — As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, Walmart is hosting a car seat trade-in and check Thursday.

Those who utilize the check may receive gift cards to replace expired seats.

The event, organized by Safe Kids Sheridan County, will take place from 2-5 p.m. at Sheridan’s Walmart, located at 1695 Coffeen Ave.

Free dementia training planned

SHERIDAN — Dementia Friendly Wyoming, a program of The Hub on Smith, is hosting free monthly general educational sessions for the community. Anyone interested in learning more about dementia is welcome to attend for a one-hour session Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

The session will include information on understanding dementia and recognizing the signs; communicating well with individuals with dementia; and connecting families to resources and assistance in our community.

Dementia Friendly Wyoming in Sheridan is dedicated to building an informed, inclusive community where people living with dementia and their care partners are valued and supported. For more information or to confirm your attendance for the session call 307-751-8040.

The training will take place at The Hub on Smith, located at 211 Smith St.

WYO to show National Theatre Live’s ‘King Lear’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a screening of “King Lear” via National Theatre Live on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

NTL is the National Theatre’s project to broadcast theater to cinemas in the UK and internationally. NTL launched in June 2009 and has been experienced by more than 5.5 million people in more than 2,000 venues around the world — including the WYO.

King Lear tells the story of two aging fathers — one a king, one his courtier — who reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and state are plunged into a violent power struggle.

Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office at 42 N. Main St. or by phone at 307-672-9084.