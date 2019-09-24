SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum will offer guided tours through the past in September and October.

Local experts will lead tours of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, exploring the history of Sheridan County through those who now rest there. This year, the museum will focus on different themes in Sheridan’s past. Spots are limited and certain tour themes are not suitable for children.

Organizers ask that those planning to participate purchase tickets in advance as they will not be available at the cemetery. Tickets can be purchased Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m. at 850 Sibley Circle, calling 307-675-1150 or online at mercantile.sheridanmuseum.org/t/tours.

The following are the tour dates, themes and prices per person.

Sept. 28 – Founders of Sheridan, $10

Oct. 5 – The Red Light District, $10

Oct. 12 – Military, $10

Oct. 19 – Living history: Women of distinction in Sheridan County, $25

Oct. 26 – Murder and suicide, $15

For additional information, call Executive Director Mikayla Larrow at 307-675-1150.