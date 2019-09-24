SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer crowd favorite Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group Sept. 28.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and tickets cost $92 per person. Tickets are available at the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

Lovett’s music spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician mixes elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues.

For more information, see wyotheater.com.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.